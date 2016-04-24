What's new

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Ready to undertake operations on both China, Pakistan fronts: IAF
ANI / Sep 25, 2020, 19:23 IST

FORWARD AIR BASE NEAR Azad Kashmir-CHINA BORDER: With India facing a possible threat from both China and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force on Friday said it was ready to undertake operations simultaneously on both the fronts.

The forward airbase which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi is around 80 kilometres, the activity of fighter, transport aircraft and helicopters is going on during both day and night.

Team ANI reached the strategically located airbase moving through the Khardungla pass along the Shyok river to witness the operations of fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKI and the transport planes including the C-130J Super Hercules, Ilyushin-76 and the Anton-32.

In view of the ongoing conflict with China, the fighter aircraft are operating during both day and night, the transport aircraft are continuously flying in and out of the airbase with troops, rations and ammunition to the troops located in bases on the Line of Actual Control in DBO and other areas in Eastern Ladakh.

Asked about the threat from Pakistan's Skardu airbase and the possibility of China-Pakistan coming together there, an Indian Air Force pilot of Flight Lieutenant -rank said, "Owing to the modern platform, the IAF is fully trained and is ready to undertake any operations on both the fronts."

"We are fully trained and highly motivated. We live by the IAF's motto-Touch the Sky with Glory."

Speaking about the IAF's capability to undertake night operations in these tough terrains, a fighter pilot said, "Today, our warfare capabilities have grown, so much so that we are able to undertake all types of missions even at nights from the forward base."

Earlier, the Pakistani airbases in the occupied Kashmir came under a watch after a Chinese refueller aircraft landed in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan region, in June.

The strategic airbase located on the banks of the Shyok river has been upgraded for day and night operations.

The Galwan river which saw a violent face-off between India and China and death of several soldiers from both sides, also merges into the Shyok River which flows from Eastern Ladakh to Western Ladakh before crossing over into Pakistan.

O

ozranger

Jul 3, 2012
It is pretty clear now that India must escalate the tension and start a war with China. Otherwise Uncle Sam wouldn't promise them any financial aid.

Some articles on major western media have expressed their deep disappointment and fury over inactivity of Indian Government and IAF.

Does Indian leadership understand that ?
 
A

ADIL SHERDIL

May 20, 2016
Indians are so obsessed with war now they want 2 front war. They have been saying this for past decade or so. Little skirmishes with Chinese and now they are ready for 2 front war. Chinese just used sticks and rods to beat them and they couldn't handle them. Just imagine what would have happened if real modern weapons would have been used. They want something actually GOI want some adventure to put their failure on back burner.
 
Wikki019

Wikki019

May 11, 2019
beijingwalker said:
Indian planes have a tradition of crashing by themselves near the Chinese borders.
They also have a habit of hitting their own choppers and assets when attacked. And not to forget running away like cowards and then getting awards for being dodgers, o I mean cowards :partay:
 
