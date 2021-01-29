'Ready To Fight China': Arunachal Students Stage Protests Over Construction Of Chinese Village In Indian Territory Students and youth activists sought clarification from the centre on Chinese activities near the McMahon Line, the disputed border between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Logical Indian CrewIndia | 29 Jan 2021Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : RajathThe All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) on Thursday, January 28, staged a widespread protest across the state against China for setting up a village in the Upper Subansiri district, NDTV reported.Sit-in protest was staged at Indira Gandhi Park in state capital Itanagar and Daporijo, the district headquarters of Upper Subansiri also witnessed a massive demonstration by the local students' union.Students and youth activists demanded that the government should "act tough" on the matter and sought clarification from the centre on Chinese activities near the McMahon Line, the disputed border between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh.AAPSU president Hawa Bagang accused the government of its "failure in protecting" the state from "foreign incursion". Bagang also urged MPs from the state to be vocal on such matters and focus on the interest of the state and its people.Apart from concerns raised against China, the protesters also raised other issues and called on the centre to pay heed to their demands. "A shorter road from Mebigeko in Upper Subansiri to Gerukamukh in Assam was proposed and the government was requested many times to construct it. It is not only important in defence strategy but also for public welfare. However, there is no sign of government response," Yade Natam, President of the All Upper Subansiri District Students Union said.Similar protests had occurred on January 22 in Daporijo against China constructing a new village on territory that India claims as part of Arunachal Pradesh. Protesters had carried out a march with placards, raising anti-China slogans and burning effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping.Early this month, it was reported that China had constructed a new village in Arunachal Pradesh, around 4.5 kilometres inside of the de facto border on the Indian side. The village consists of about 101 homes, satellite images by US-based imaging company Planet Labs indicated. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India's consistent stand has been that the northeastern state is an integral and inalienable part of the country.