Ready To Enhance Troop Deployment In Eastern Ladakh If Need Be, Says IAF Chief As Standoff With China Persists

The Air Force Chief said the status quo with regard to the deployment of forces in the region continues at the same level as April last, following the Galwan incident.The Indian Air Force is continuing deployment in Eastern Ladakh as the standoff with China still persists and the Force is ready to enhance the presence of troops if need arises, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday.Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy in Dundigal near here, he said, “Like you said, the standoff does continue. Disengagement has taken place in certain areas in Eastern Ladakh. But, the complete disengagement has not yet been done… I would not like to go into the details, but suffice to say we are deployed, we are prepared to take on any challenge that may face us in that area with the shortest of notice.”The Air Force Chief was replying to a query on the standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh area. He further said the status quo with regard to the deployment of forces in the region continues at the same level as April last, following the Galwan incident.“Of course, if necessary, there will be. We will enhance the deployment if the need arises,” he replied when asked if there will be further deployment of forces.To another query, Chaudharay said the IAF is aware of the threats which come in the form of multiple domains and not merely the “physical and kinetic domains” from the neighbouring country.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the standoff was a result of China not following “agreements” and acting like a party that has “violated a contract.