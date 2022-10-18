What's new

Ready to buy Russian oil at same rate India is purchasing: Ishaq Dar

1666114234295.png

  • Ishaq Dar hopes West would have no objection.
  • Says 10 months enough for govt to restore political prestige.
  • Optimistic on Pakistan's exit from FATF grey list.
WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has shown an indication to buy Russian oil but on the condition that it provides the important commodity at the same rate that it is giving it to India, reported The News.

While replying to a question in Washington, Dar hoped that the West would have no objection to the import of Russian oil at a discounted rate due to Pakistan’s financial hardship triggered by the recent catastrophic floods.

On the length of the incumbent government, the finance minister said that the coalition government in the Centre have enough time to return to the political front.

“10 months are enough for the government to restore its political prestige and win popularity. We were to select one thing among the two: either to save our politics or the state. We opted for the second,” he said while commenting on the by-polls results.

To a question about US President Biden’s statement on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already said that a robust command and control system was in place in the country. The US authorities also acknowledge it often, he added.

On the recent Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) recent meeting, Dar is optimistic that Pakistan would get out of the watchdog’s grey list. A meeting is expected in a few days and the government is hopeful that the country would come out of the FATF grey list, he said.

The finance minister was in Washington on a four-day visit where he met IMF, World Bank officials and others.
PDM has made it clear multiple on multiple occasions that Pakistan is open for business with Russia. There is no room for any speculation that Pakistan turned away from saving $ through oil trade with Russia and somehow PDM sabotaged this attempt on American behest. :coffee:
 
The large 20-30 % discount is just offered in the beginning of war, currently Russian oil and gas price is already in high demand and the price has gone up. This is why even Indonesian state energy company doesnt buy Russian oil. Oil from Malaysia for instant can be cheaper for Indonesia because the distance factor and refined oil from Singapore can also be cheaper for us due to the same reason.
 
The train has left the station and your imported government still snoring in its sleep 😪💤
 

