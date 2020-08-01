/ Register

  Sunday, August 2, 2020

Ready In All Respects, $5.2 Billion Order For 83 LCAs By December

Discussion in 'Air Warfare' started by Ivan, Aug 1, 2020 at 11:19 PM.

    Ivan

    Ivan

    Shiv Aroor |Jul 16 2020 |12 43 pm


    A long awaited $5.2 billion contract for 83 indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk.1A jets is ready in all respects and is likely to be awarded to HAL in or before December this year. Livefist can confirm that completed paperwork is now awaiting a final clearance from India’s Finance Ministry before contract signature with manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

    Clearance to manufacture 18 LCA Mk.1 FOC trainer aircraft to expand numbers and keep the production line warm before the Mk.1A comes online is also under final review before expected clearance. The 83 Mk.1A jets will be higher performance jets both in terms of performance, weapons and avionics capability as well as crucial maintainability. Livefist had this detailed report on what goes into the LCA Mk.1A, the jet regarded by the IAF as the ‘true’ Tejas.

    [​IMG]
    LCA Tejas Mk.1 FOC | PHOTO / DEB RANA
    HAL chairman R. Madhavan told Livefist in an interview last month, “Production rate was an issue two years back. FOC clearance came last year. We have delivered the first aircraft within 12 months. As far as numbers are concerned, we’ve completed deliveries of the IOC (initial op clearance) aircraft. We have to deliver the 16 FOC (final op clearance) aircraft and awaiting clearance for the 18 trainers. For current order we are going at 8-10 aircraft per year. Our target rate is 16 per year, for which a second line has already been set up now. We can easily ramp up to 16-20 per year as and when we receive the 83 LCA order. We were expecting it around August when the Covid19 pandemic landed. Expecting a 2-3 month delay. Hopefully by December we should have the order.”

    [​IMG]
    PHOTO / GROUP CAPTAIN GUNASEKHAR
    With the Indian MoD clearing expected procurements of a dozen Su-30 MKIs and 21 MiG-29 UPGs from Russia to top up existing fleets in service, a chorus has also begun to build for expanded orders of either the LCA Mk.1 FOC or the improved LCA Mk.1A.

    In a detailed interview to Livefist this week, one of India’s top aviation researchers Angad Singh argues that it would be ‘huge mistake to leave the line idle’. He says, “There’s room for expanding the LCA FOC or the LCA Mk.1A before the LCA Mk.2 comes on. We’ve heard a lot of really ambitious stuff out of Bengaluru between ADA and HAL about dates and times, and frankly I think it would be a little naive to take those at face value with the benefit of hindsight. The Mk.1A is definitely closer to delivery. Between stretched out LCA Mk.1 FOC production and 18 trainers trainers, don’t think there’s room between now and Mk.1A deliveries to squeeze out more FOCs.If that route does open up however, it would be a huge mistake to leave the line idle before the Mk.1A comes on. Even if it means building a couple of squadrons of white tails.

    Watch the full interview here:


    Meanwhile, as officially sanctioned work begins on an LCA derived twin-engine deck based fighter (TEDBF) for the Indian Navy (full details in this previous post), suggestions are also gaining strength for financial resources to include a conventional air force version, unofficially being called ORCA (omnirole combat aircraft), a sort of ‘Super Tejas’.

    [​IMG]
    CONCEPT ART / HARSHAL PAL
    The rationale is obvious — the Indian Navy’s smaller fleet requirements will mean churning out only a purely deck-based fighter would make investments in the project a dead loss. A decision on that front could be a while away though, with the ORCA currently being the subject of no more than concept art on social media. Look out for a detailed update on the twin-engine jet effort on Livefist soon.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    baap re what will be our future ? we are already doomed by teja bhai .
     
    Ali_Baba

    Ali_Baba

    It does show India has the money to spend, even if they are buying flying turkeys...

    I would not be to worried about Mk1A and ORCA, it will take them a decade to get there..
     
    -=virus=-

    -=virus=-

    and our fleet of broken dented painted seized engine repaired bad paint job broken wings missing panels flown by fat old incompetent pilots is doomed by blk 3 Thunders :(

    chotay bhai sahi niklai :rofl:
     
    Valar.

    Valar.

    So, their own jet costs them 62.65 million dollars for a unit? :o:
     
    -=virus=-

    -=virus=-

    Classified number of munitions also ordered, that might be a factor driving up prices too.

    They don't come for cheap, all those meteors and SCALPS and Hammers etc
     
    mourning sage

    mourning sage

    We might not want to accept this, but Tejas is a hell of a platform. Indian Airforce, albeit, at a sluggish pace is modernising rapidly. I wonder if our JF-17 B3 is the answer to every platform InAF fields.

    To state that Tejas or Rafales with Indian Pilots are useless is a huge mistake and gross underestimation that might cost us dearly.

    This is where I personally liked @MastanKhan 's argument that decision making should have been left with the Civilians with a vision of battlefield evolution. The close sighted military leaders might not always be best suited to make the call. Though, I agree that our miiitary leaders have done the job rather remarkably over the years in the absence of a credible leader. But it shouldn't always need to carry on with this burden. Unfortunately, we never could produce any decent civilian leaders. Really hoping it changes with IK.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    nhi nhi wo to hum maja ker rahy thy yaar :frown::rolleyes:
     
    mourning sage

    mourning sage

    Their Tejas come with a rather diverse and expensive range of weapons systems, some of the best the West has to offer - or so the news says.
     
    Unite & Defend

    Unite & Defend

    Pakistanis need to get their finger out .........! cause the fight is coming. Unite now - all factions all over Pakistan; time to put your differences to one side. The enemy wants a blood bath
     
    cloud4000

    cloud4000

    I’m sad to say that I agree. Both the platform and pilots will need time to gain proficiency. Pakistan inducted JF-17 well before the Tejas and are already on Block III. The same goes for the Rafale.
     
    Dem!god

    Dem!god

    I don't know what obsession Pakistan have with teja, i have even heard many Pakistan news channel call tejas as teja.
    It's tejas means radiance, not teja.
     
    -=virus=-

    -=virus=-

    please, no blood baths.

    this is all about deterrence.

    3 more Arihant class SSBN are on the way

    The Indian space program is coming along quite nicely too, it obviously has it's military implications.

    India is a peaceful nation with no designs of anyone's territory.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    aik hi baat hai yaar . but really what we can have obsession with a fighter jet ? its too late project and we simply troll it sir nothing else .
     
    HAIDER

    HAIDER

    Only the engine cost is around 4 million dollar General Electric F414-GE-400.
     
