Ready for war: US says it will FIGHT if China invades Philippines – alarm bells ring

Andrew Blinken the peddler who get his job by being a kis$as$ of the zionists. The US Govt is losing its $h!t trying to find some relevance in the world which is turning away from it.



Germany already told the US to "take a hike" on the Nord Stream 2 project. A defeated america is retreating from a 20 year war in Afghanistan (the longest in US history). They (america) flushed $2.7 trillion down the toilet in it's " Forever Wars " in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Now the mindless buffoons in Washington DC, London and Paris want to start a war with China. And it's probably because america and the West in general is collapsing.