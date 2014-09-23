Ready for war? Chinese troops photographed on Indian border with spears

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Images of dozens of People’s Liberation Army troops armed with spears, machetes and automatic rifles emerged on Tuesday. The move follows China’s recent accusation that Indian troops had staged a provocation by crossing the border,Government sources in New Delhi said that around 40-50 Chinese troops have moved near to an Indian position in the Rezang La on the southern bank of Pangong Tso, and the images accessed by Russia’s Sputnik show types of weaponry resembling those used during the brutal clash that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in June this year.Sources said that the situation is on a “knife edge” and “not stable”.On Monday, troops from both sides were within shooting distance of each other near to a key ridge height occupied by India on the south bank of Pangong Lake. Since Indian troops occupied these strategically crucial heights on 29-30 August, China has made several accusations claiming that India’s frontier forces crossed the border. India has categorically refuted the allegations.Meanwhile, fresh unverified satellite images appear to show that India has set up a number of tents to the South of Pangong Tso, near the Table Top.India and China have locked horns in a long-standing border dispute along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh since April.Source: Sputnik