Reading Savarkar: How a Hindutva icon justified the idea of rape as a political tool

The controversial figure castigated Maratha ruler Shivaji for sending back the daughter-in-law of the Muslim governor of Kalyan, whom he defeated.

Share

Tweet

Email

Reddit

Print

Share

Tweet

Email

Reddit

Print

Virtues or vice?

Rape as a political tool

When Shivaji was wrong