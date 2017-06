Read: Trump’s latest twitter blundering

President Donald Trump is a prodigious tweeter.



If all of the scandals surrounding him were to dissipate, his tweets would be enough to sustain the national news.



What with the Russian controversy, bickering with NATO members and ongoing feud with ex-FBI director James Comey, Donald Trump’s tweets have taken a back seat on the American media’s agenda.



However, the POTUS’ Twitter page continually produces fresh preposterousness to feed the collective existential crisis which has gripped the United States.



Here at GVS, we have endeavored to display and describe recent gems from the President’s mind.



Crooked Hillary

✔@realDonaldTrump



5:40 AM - 1 Jun 2017



It is apparent that Trump still hasn’t gotten over his pre-election obsession of ‘Crooked’ Hillary Clinton. In this tweet, he alleges that Hillary blames everyone but herself when the reality is quite to the contrary.



Hillary has publicly taken responsibility for the loss of 2016 elections. She did, however, highlight the actions of James Comey and how they damaged her chances to win.



✔@realDonaldTrump



4:14 PM - 31 May 2017



President Trump posted this with reference to a photo shoot of comedian Kathy Griffin. where she is seen holding the decapitated model head of Trump.







Since this picture was published, Kathy has lost her contract with CNN and has posted a video apologizing for this picture.



✔@realDonaldTrump

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!

3:09 PM - 31 May 2017