A manifesto is known as a “published verbal declaration” through which parties express their “intentions, views and vision” about national issues and also make public their “motives” and “targets” which they plan to achieve after assuming power.

Political experts believe that a manifesto is actually a pledge a political party makes with people before elections and later it acts as a gauge to measure its performance.

PML Slogan: "Vote ko izzat do — khidmat ko vote do" [Honour the vote — vote for performance]

PTI Slogan " do nahi aik Pakistan"

Slogan: PPP manifesto is Bibi Ka Wada Nibhana Hai, Pakistan Bachana Hai [honoring Benazir Bhutto's promise will save Pakistan]