What's new

Reaction to Contact: Ambush Scenario

Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
1,790
11
1,952
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I stole this idea and media from somewhere else so.

It's a brainstorm session, I encourage civilians(especially) and military members to take a swing at this scenario.

NO answer is wrong answer. It's just test of your tactical knowledge. Don't poke at each others and don't make fun too. It's a learning session not a d**k measuring contest

Ambushes are likely scenarios that we train very little for. The best decision is the quick decision that gets the least amount of people hurt.
IMG_20221002_003207.jpg

Reposta_306952754_499976078165398_5480920976564442237_njpg.jpg
Reposta_306801031_647059416701457_4460306778845451704_njpg.jpg

Reposta_307191798_873129533655503_3490659889269137908_njpg.jpg
IMG_20221002_003222.jpg


Remember make decisions.

Here's my immediate answer what could I think on top of my head

1. Dismount all the men from the East side of vehicles.

2. Radio to check on status on vehicle 1 and 4. As we established men in vehicle 4 are in fight now I need to physically send a 2 man element to vehicle 1.

3. Under the cover of fire and ofcourse they will conceal the vehicle 1 with smoke. Those two man will push up and check on those men. They will radio back, number of casualties and priority of medical aid.

4. We cannot break contact and bound back to East because we cannot carry casualties and can't treat them under fire.

5. No medical aid unless we establish Fire Superiority.

6. I made decision to turn and burn and destroy the ambush.

7. We'll establish a base of fire and under the concealment of smoke grenades a Squad will Flank them from South.

8. When the first squad is set 2nd squad will bound and flank them from North.

9. Now it's third Squad turn. They will move move up west while other squads are providing cover.

10. Throw everything we have at them.

11. Mind you I have 2 man security with first vehicle.

After establishing a fire superiority.

We will set security concerning all avenues of approach.

Now we can treat casualties and make a plan to extract them



In theory this will work fine lol.

That's all this is a theory. Good though process.


I'll share more comprehensive answer with y'all later on.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

jhungary
How to lay an armored L-Shape Ambush in Ukraine?
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Metal 0-1
Metal 0-1
Zarvan
Polish army takes delivery of 26 Cougar 4x4 MRAP armored vehicles
Replies
0
Views
310
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
KIRPI BMC 350 MRAP Mine Resistant Ambush Protected 4x4 armored vehicle - Turkey
Replies
1
Views
526
dBSPL
dBSPL
F-22Raptor
‘Bullet made out of light’: US Army to field first Stryker-mounted combat laser in next 45 days
Replies
4
Views
749
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Zarvan
North Macedonia’s military receives initial batch of new JLTV vehicles
Replies
4
Views
612
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom