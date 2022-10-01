Reaction to Contact: Ambush Scenario

I stole this idea and media from somewhere else so.
It's a brainstorm session, I encourage civilians(especially) and military members to take a swing at this scenario.
NO answer is wrong answer. It's just test of your tactical knowledge. Don't poke at each others and don't make fun too. It's a learning session not a d**k measuring contest
Ambushes are likely scenarios that we train very little for. The best decision is the quick decision that gets the least amount of people hurt.
Remember make decisions.
Here's my immediate answer what could I think on top of my head
1. Dismount all the men from the East side of vehicles.
2. Radio to check on status on vehicle 1 and 4. As we established men in vehicle 4 are in fight now I need to physically send a 2 man element to vehicle 1.
3. Under the cover of fire and ofcourse they will conceal the vehicle 1 with smoke. Those two man will push up and check on those men. They will radio back, number of casualties and priority of medical aid.
4. We cannot break contact and bound back to East because we cannot carry casualties and can't treat them under fire.
5. No medical aid unless we establish Fire Superiority.
6. I made decision to turn and burn and destroy the ambush.
7. We'll establish a base of fire and under the concealment of smoke grenades a Squad will Flank them from South.
8. When the first squad is set 2nd squad will bound and flank them from North.
9. Now it's third Squad turn. They will move move up west while other squads are providing cover.
10. Throw everything we have at them.
11. Mind you I have 2 man security with first vehicle.
After establishing a fire superiority.
We will set security concerning all avenues of approach.
Now we can treat casualties and make a plan to extract them
In theory this will work fine lol.
That's all this is a theory. Good though process.
I'll share more comprehensive answer with y'all later on.
