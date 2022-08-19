What's new

Reaction from USA after Shahbaz Gill arrest : U of I professor charged with sedition in Pakistan

www.wcia.com

U of I professor charged with sedition in Pakistan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A professor at the University of Illinois has been arrested and charged with sedition in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan who also works …
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A professor at the University of Illinois has been arrested and charged with sedition in Pakistan.

Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan who also works with the Gies College of Business. U of I officials confirmed that he did not teach classes last semester and was not scheduled to teach this semester.

During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill urged troops not to accept what he called an illegal order from top military leadership. If found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

The university did not respond to a request for further comment about Gill’s case.

Shahbaz Gill profile :


1660947837492.png



442 Wohlers Hall
1206 S. Sixth
Champaign, IL 61820
217-693-1678
shahbaz@illinois.edu
Listings​

Educational Background​


  • Ph.D., Management and Leadership, University of Malaya, 2008

Positions Held​


  • Clinical Assistant Professor of Business Administration, Business Administration, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 2019 to present
  • Visiting Assistant Professor, Vienna University of Economics and Business Wirschaftsuniversitaet Wien, Austria, 2015
  • Lecturer of Business Administration, Business Administration, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 2013-2019
  • Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, 2012, 2012-2013
  • Postdoc Research Associate, Business Administration, University of Illinois, 2010-2012
  • Assistant Professor, COMSATS University, 2009
  • Assistant Professor, IIUI, 2008

Recent Publications​


  • Gill, S., Dr. K.N.Kang (Ed.) Forthcoming. Existence and Perceptions held about Gender Discrimination against women in the Work place. A case study from S.E. Asia Dynamic Management in Global Economy.
  • Shahbaz, M., Gill, S., & Butt, M. (2016). Does Military Spending Explode External Debt in Pakistan? Defense and Peace Economics, 718-741. link >
  • Mujahid, N., Gill, S., & Shahbaz, M. (2016). Labor Market Conditions-Female Labor Supply Nexus: The Role of Globalization in Pakistan Global Business Review, Sage Journal, 17 (1), 61-87. link >

Other Publications​


Articles​

  • Mujahid, N., Shahbaz, M., & Gill, S. (2016). Labor Market Conditions–Female Labor Supply Nexus: The Role of Globalization in Pakistan. Global Business Review, 17 (1), 68-87.
  • Shahbaz, M., Sherafatian-Jahromi, R., Malikk, M., & Gill, S. (2015). Linkages between Defense Spending and Income Inequality in Iran Quality & Quantity, Springer, 50 1317–1332. link >
  • Shahbaz, M., Gill, S., Malik, M., & Wolters, M. (2013). An analysis of a causal relationship between economic growth and terrorism in Pakistan. Economic Modelling, 35.
  • Gill, S., Afza, T., & Shahbaz, M. (2013). Does Defence Spending Impede Economic Growth? Cointegration and Causality Analysis for Pakistan. Defense and Peace Economics, 24 (2), 105-120.
  • Shahbaz, M., Islam, F., & Gill, S. (2012). Phillips Curve in a Small Open Economy: A Time Series Exploration of North Cyprus. Bangladesh Development Studies, xxxv (4), 113-130.
  • Shahbaz, M., Afza, T., & Gill, S. (2012). Does Defence Spending Impede Economic Growth? Cointegration and Causality Analysis for Pakistan. Defense and Peace Economics, 24 (2), 105-120. link >
  • Shahbaz, M., Lean, H., & Gill, S. (2012). Environmental Kuznets Curve hypothesis in Pakistan: Cointegration and Granger causality. Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, 16 (5), 2947–2953.
  • Shahbaz, M., & Gill, S. (2012). Military Spending and Economic Growth in Pakistan: New Evidence from Rolling Window Approach. Economic Research, 25 144-159.
  • Gill, S., Shamim, A., & Shahbaz, M. (2011). Creativity: a driving force behind yield management. International Journal of Economics & Business, 3 (4), 459-467.
  • Shahbaz, M., Tang, C., & Gill, S. (2011). Electricity consumption and economic growth nexus in Portugal using cointegration and causality approaches. Energy Policy, 29 (6), 3529-2536.
  • Shahbaz, M., Amir, N., & Gill, S. (2011). Financial Development, Openness Relation and the Role of Financial Institutions: A Case of Pakistan. Asia Pacific Business Review, vii (1), 31-47.
  • Gill, S., Ahmad, K., & Lawler, J. (2011). Effect of Working Environment on Job Satisfaction in Pakistan. World Review of Entrepreneurship, Management and Sust. Development, 7 (1), 52 to 61.
  • Gill, S., Ahmad, K., & Lawler, J. (2011). Entrepreneur pro-activeness and customer value: the moderating role of innovation and market orientation World Review of Entrepreneurship, Management and Sust. Development, 6 (pp.189 - 205).
  • Gill, S., Kaleem, A., & Qureshi, I. (2011). Customers' perceptions towards adoption of e-banking in Pakistan. International Journal of Economics & Business, 3 (1), 1-14.
  • Gill, S., & Rehman ud Din, M. (2010). Societal Marketing an Investment or Donation. Asia Pacific Business Review, 6 (3), 37-46.
  • Shahbaz, M., Gill, S., & Butt, M. (2010). Exports and Imports Nexus: Econometric Evidence for Pakistan. The IUP Journal of Applied Economics, ix (2), 34-45.
  • Ur Rehman, A., & Gill, S. (2010). The relationship between religiosity and new product adoption. Journal of Islamic Marketing, 1 (1), 63-69.

Presentations​

  • Gill, S. (2017). Do Online Learning Platforms Truly Provide Convenience and Flexibility? The Munich International Academic Conference on Education & Social Sciences.
  • Wolters, M., Couto, E., & Gill, S. (2013). The Effects of the Global Financial Crisis on Financial Innovation and Banking Market Structure in Brazil. International Network of Business and Management Journal 2013.
  • Gill, S., & Wolters, M. (2013). Does Terrorism Impede Private Investment in Pakistan? TAXES A&M INT. UNIVERSITY.
  • Shahbaz, M., Gill, S., Malik, M., & Wolters, M. (2013). Does Terrorism Impede Private Investment in Pakistan. 17th Annual Western Hemisphere Trade Conference: Western Hemisphere Meets Eastern Hemisphere: Trade.
  • Gill, S., & Wang, W. (2012). Trust as a Mediator for the Effect of Organizational Justice: What do the Multifoci and Cultural Approaches Tell Us?”. Midwest Academy of Management.

Working Papers​

  • Wang, W., & Gill, S. Trust as a Mediator for the Effect of Organizational Justice: What do the Multifoci and Cultural Approaches.

Honors and Awards​


  • List of Teachers Ranked as Excellent, the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, 2018, The University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, 2018

Teaching Interests​


I currently teach or have taught Principles of Marketing and Management & Organizational Behavior. International Marketing, Services Marketing

Research Interests​


Future of High Performance Work Systems in South Asia. Terrorism and its impact on marketing and business environment. Religiosity and perception of organizational justice

Current Courses​


  • Mgmt and Organizational Beh (BADM 310) General analysis of management and organizational behavior from a systems point of view, including classical organizational theory and management, organizational behavior, and management science; environmental forces; planning, organizing, and control processes; motivation, incentives, leadership, communication, and interpersonal relations; and discussion of production and decision-making and mathematical models.
  • Principles of Retailing (BADM 321) Gives a general analysis of the structure of retailing emphasizing the retailing environment and operating efficiencies; includes patronage behavior, merchandise control, pricing, promotion, location, and vendor relations; and gives special attention to emerging trends in retailing.
I thought about it 1 time, for me I did not need the other 99 times nice offer
Torture will be Opposed "100%"

Pakistan is not torture house and Islamabad is not torture house the people involved in torture will be sought after

People who believe in Torture are not Pakistani Citizen

Islamabad police can go to hell
Bajwa can go to hell
Supreme court can go to hell as well

Bus Yahi tha na Koi Gali nade Bajwa ko


The whole Aparatus in Islamabad called Red Zone is Evil


After the torture , Hazar aur Galiyan parain gi

Kartoot Insano wale honge , respect mile ga , hamrami pun dikhao gi , Gliyan parain gi
 
This just shows how pathetic the state of affairs have come to, and to all those army lovers. The world look upon their teachers and professors and not their generals or soldiers.
This will show the world how do pakistani treat their teachers and how "peace" loving people we are after Images of Gill will be shown to world.
 
The only hope for the country is a mutiny by God fearing, patriotic junior officers…. A colonel Gaddafi.. to cleanse the whole system… execute corrupt generals, judges, politicians, civil servants, police, so called fake mullahs…

Never have the generals been hated more since 1971… we used think it was Indian propaganda when they used to make fun that countries have an army, pak army has a country… how truthful they were. Our enemy knows our army better than we do..
 
No should be Immune from any scrutiny , Army is not a Golden goose who can't be asked about their character and actions

If torture is way of life in Islamabad , it is time this needs to change for ever

Who ever is involved needs to be evaluated and need to be put to trial for this Torture

If it is not Army who is kidnapping people at random or kidnapping people like Shabaz Gill
 
