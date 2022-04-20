Reach of khan's words

The thickheads in the top still don't realize that Imran Khan voices echoes in every part of the world because his intentions is clean, he wants to help the people, not to worship the West for dollars and buy properties.
It is still time to get things right, announce fresh & fair general elections. Don't miss this chance of doing the greater good. Be on the good side of history.
They have realized but don't want to realize in public.
No my friend, that is not the case Action speaks louder than words. Right now they're cooking up illegitimate cases that makes no sense, just to target IK and eventually ban PTI from doing work. It's unfortunate that they choose the harsh method to deal with the ongoing crisis.
It's still time to resolve things peacefully.
Your profile pic shows your Knowledge level. Black mumba has mouth inside black. Your profile picture shows gobra. So your name n profile picture shows your scholar level knowledge lolThey are also Ill-informed just like our youth.
is giving reference of kawaja asif interview on US TV channel
Village man is giving reference of kawja asif interview on US TV channel. Where he said we are liberal n imran khan and pti are extremist Muslims