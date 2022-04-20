What's new

Reach of khan's words

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
858
0
2,022
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The thickheads in the top still don't realize that Imran Khan voice echoes in every part of the world because his intentions is clean, he wants to help the people, not to worship the West for dollars and buy properties.

It is still time to get things right, announce fresh & fair general elections. Don't miss this chance of doing the greater good. Be on the good side of history.
 
S

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
172
0
289
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
The thickheads in the top still don't realize that Imran Khan voices echoes in every part of the world because his intentions is clean, he wants to help the people, not to worship the West for dollars and buy properties.

It is still time to get things right, announce fresh & fair general elections. Don't miss this chance of doing the greater good. Be on the good side of history.
Click to expand...

They have realized but don't want to realize in public.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
858
0
2,022
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SEOminati said:
They have realized but don't want to realize in public.
Click to expand...

No my friend, that is not the case Action speaks louder than words. Right now they're cooking up illegitimate cases that makes no sense, just to target IK and eventually ban PTI from doing work. It's unfortunate that they choose the harsh method to deal with the ongoing crisis.

It's still time to resolve things peacefully.
 
S

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
172
0
289
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
No my friend, that is not the case Action speaks louder than words. Right now they're cooking up illegitimate cases that makes no sense, just to target IK and eventually ban PTI from doing work. It's unfortunate that they choose the harsh method to deal with the ongoing crisis.

It's still time to resolve things peacefully.
Click to expand...

Yup that is what I have said a bit differently though. Character assassination is ongoing by IHC, PDM and even the army (subtly though).
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,174
0
3,493
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Black.Mamba said:
They are also Ill-informed just like our youth.
Click to expand...
Your profile pic shows your Knowledge level. Black mumba has mouth inside black. Your profile picture shows gobra. So your name n profile picture shows your scholar level knowledge lol
Screenshot_20220420-133910_Samsung Internet.jpg
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,174
0
3,493
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,102
19
23,775
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The bottom line is

Every vote counts. So good for PTI if villagers are talking like this
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Acetic Acid
Original words of Donald Lu in Cipher
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
insight-out
insight-out
Windjammer
I Stand With Imran Khan - please Share!!
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
234
Views
5K
The Terminator
The Terminator
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
All politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach level of Imran Khan's corruption: Fazl
2
Replies
18
Views
966
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
Pervez Khattak exchanges words with Imran Khan, fellow ministers
Replies
6
Views
441
Norwegian
Norwegian
Windjammer
Why SC Became So Active Against Imran Khan.
Replies
4
Views
347
V. Makarov
V. Makarov

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom