What's new

Re: The F35 will be cancelled before 500 planes are made (prediction by Pierre Sprey)

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,730
24
17,111
Country
United States
Location
United States
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/the-...s-are-made-prediction-by-pierre-sprey.386288/
The F35 will be cancelled before 500 planes are made (prediction by Pierre Sprey)
the favorite 21 page troll thread by @mil-avia

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 March 2020
https://www.flightglobal.com/fixed-wing/lockheed-delivers-500th-f-35/137066.article
Lockheed delivers 500th F-35

Lockheed Martin has delivered the 500th F-35 fighter, with the fleet also surpassing the 250,000 flight hour mark.

The 500th example delivered is an F-35A that will serve with the Vermont Air National Guard, says Lockheed. An image of the jet shows it bears the registration number AF5343.



Source: Lockheed Martin

The 500th F-35 delivered will go to the Vermont Air National Guard.

Of the 500 aircraft delivered so far, 354 are F-35As, 108 are F-35Bs with short takeoff/vertical landing (STOVL) capability, and 38 are F-35Cs for US Navy carrier operations.

The 250,000hr mark includes aircraft used by the USA and international customers for testing, training, and operations.

“These milestones are a testament to the talent and dedication of the joint government, military and industry teams,” said Greg Ulmer, Lockheed Martin, Vice President and General Manager of the F-35 programme.

“The F-35 is delivering an unprecedented 5th Generation combat capability to the warfighter at the cost of a 4th Generation legacy aircraft.”

Though the programme is hitting its stride it still suffers from issues. In January, the Department of Defense’s Office of the Director of Operational Test & Evaluation released a report to congress stating that the F-35 has 873 deficiencies.

“Although the programme is working to fix deficiencies, new discoveries are still being made, resulting in only a minor decrease in the overall number of deficiencies,” said the report.

The F-35’s problems include 13 Category 1 deficiencies. Such problems “may cause death or severe injury; may cause loss or major damage to a weapon system; critically restricts the combat readiness capabilities of the using organisation; or results in a production line stoppage,” according to the US Air Force’s (USAF) definition.

The F-35’s deficiencies are compounded by maintenance problems which hobbled the aircraft’s mission capable rate below the DoD’s goal of 80%. The mission capable rate is the percentage of aircraft capable of performing at least one mission, excluding aircraft in depot maintenance or undergoing major repairs.
 
Last edited:
wali87

wali87

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2007
880
-1
849
Honestly, that’s what a lot of people said about the F16 when it first came to light. That it is too unstable etc etc. I think f35 will ultimately replace all f16s
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
15,296
10
14,705
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
F35 costs around 100 million, three times cost of f16 but still cheaper than anything else..anywhere
it can do everything what f16 can
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom