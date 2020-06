I saw on TV, PTI loyal analysts are giving justifications that due to price reduction, public is buying extra fuel, they gave example: ''People who use to buy 500PKR petrol are now buying 1100PKR petrol''

If i believe this BS, than i have a question to the clever looking state... when international prices of crude oil were low or even in minus, why didn't they reduce fuel prices, so that people may store petrol in their cars and motor bikes, creating space for national storage!

Govt. and public both may have profited, govt. could have saved $billions, depending on how much they import when prices were 0$/barrel.

All they needed to do was run refineries at full production, but there were no such claims made by Imran Khan mafia that refineries are running at full capacity.

Why shouldn't NAB investigate this negligence of enemies of public ruling Pakistan.



What's the annual oil import bill... $15 billion!?

If i was PM, at least i would have announced free petrol for all Pakistanis unless i spend those $15 billion as subsidy, instead of paying it to international oil market