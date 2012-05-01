Re-post: Refutation of the false allegations that Pakistan supports terrorism against Iran

I've mentioned this multiple times, especially against this troll here and others who manipulated to make Iran look like terrorist supporter when their govt was also an accomplice in letting certain proxy terrorist groups attack Iranian law enforcement in the border regions with Pakistan

I've mentioned this multiple times....some of them will pretend they dunno what is happening, or say the region is not demarcated... . but Iran has fenced up all its border with Pakistan ....

NO LIE DETECTED. If you know you know.. . ISI was letting some of these groups setup ...FOR DIFFERENT REASONS, i am not sure...i feel strongly some was to help Saudis get back at Iran during their coldwar that ende recently...Saudi is no match militarily for Iranian....they will need miracles to even extricate a military worth saving from Yemen.

I hear you...it does look like Iran allowed some Indian spying/playing blind to them..but that was most likely done after Pakistani govt and ISI were not being "friendly" with IRan .....Iran respects and like Pakistan as an Islamic country, but when Pakistani govt does things that are aginst IRan's interest , Iran has to pay attention and sometimes take action.

Duuhh.... .Iran will take in Pakistani refugees.. and there would be so many of those.

when we shine light on the dirty work your ISI and govt do , you will get angry, thats why your mods ban us, delelte our posts , etc....but daily insults from Pakistanis to INdians is kosher.....cant you just see humanity and not nationality or religion??

Iranian Chill Thread Well there is no picture / video evidence to prove that any S-300 systems were destroyed. On the other hand, looking at this website, https://www.lostarmour.info/karabakh/ 66% of losses are Armenian and 33% are Azeri. However that site isn't a glass ball and doesn't show everything. I've seen...

Assalam alaikum guys,I came on the forum yesterday and found a user accusing Pakistan of terrorism against Iran. He specifically accused us of supporting Jaish al Adl and Jundullah.Since I have heard this allegation before, I wanted to get your guys' thoughts on how to refute this allegation.This is especially poignant in relation to well-known Iranian support of Indian terrorist apparatus in Chabahar (Kulbushan Yadav being the glaring example,) Liwa Zanabiyuon recruitment, and targeted assassinations in Pakistan.It is an attempt to silence Pakistan's criticism of Chabahar and its terrorism apparatus, by deflecting the allegations back at us.It also helps Indian propaganda to promote the false idea that Pakistan is a terrorist state.--------The allegations follow, from a user's own posts.My response can be found here.Let us all nip this propaganda in the bud, shall we?To Mods: My previous thread was locked, so i have endeavored to fulfill the request of our Moderation team. If any changes need to be made, please I request it to be done without locked the thread. Thanks.Pakistan Zindabad