As most folks here would know, the 12th Infantry Division, headquartered at Murree, is the largest division-sized formation in the army, with some 6 infantry brigades under it. The formation belongs to X Corps, and has a vital task of offense-defense in Azad Kashmir, with it's current AoR stretching from Kel to Tattapani (Poonch).I wanted to propose an idea for creation of a new Div HQ by splitting this oversized formation, to improve division of labour and enhance the combat effectiveness of the X Corps.The Div HQ can be at Muzaffarabad or Mansehra, while it's AoR can stretch along the line Leepa-Athmuqam-Kel. This is vital since IA has raised it's 28th Mountain Division, HQed at Gurez Valley, and IA has tactical advantage in this sector (along Neelum Valley). Hence a new Div HQ is crucial as the sector here is sensitive.The 12th Div, now at normal numbers, can be adjusted along it's new AoR i.e. Hattian Bala/Chakothi - Bagh - Rawalakot axis.The 34th Light Infantry Division should/is the Corps strategic reserve, it plugs in the gaps along the LoC during escalation/wartime.feel free for suggestions/objections.