What's new

Re-formation of a "North" and "South" Yemen and Possible end of war

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
2,490
1
7,690
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
For the young members of the PDF that are not familiar with history of Yemen.
This an unbiased view and neutral to any side. @Abu Dhabi ..my friend, you have roots in Yemen..what do U think of this view.

1644857114489.png


southfront.org

Yemen, The War That Should Have Never Been And How To Achieve Peace

Written by John Smith In military history, the term “we learn from history, that we never learned from history” could...
southfront.org southfront.org
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Yemen: more than 200 feared dead or injured after airstrike on prison
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
The SC
How Iran infiltrates the skies and shores of Yemen to threaten the region and the world
Replies
0
Views
263
The SC
The SC
Ziri
Yemen war: Tribesmen intercept UAE forces in Shabwah
Replies
0
Views
248
Ziri
Ziri
Ziri
Saudi-led coalition and Houthis ‘likely committed war crimes’ using starvation in Yemen
Replies
0
Views
146
Ziri
Ziri
Ziri
Yemen war: Tribesmen intercept UAE forces in Shabwah
Replies
0
Views
174
Ziri
Ziri

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom