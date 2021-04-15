RDIF, GL Rapha and ISU ABXIS to cooperate for production of Sputnik V in Korea RDIF, GL Rapha and ISU ABXIS to cooperate for production of Sputnik V in Korea | Official website vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), GL Rapha, one of the leading South Korean bio-tech companies, and ISU ABXIS (a subsidiary of ISU GROUP) have signed an agreement for technology transfer and production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Korea.In February 2021, GL Rapha completed organizing the consortium for production of Sputnik V in Korea including 8 leading pharmaceutical companies.The agreement between RDIF, GL Rapha and ISU ABXIS is the first trilateral contract for technology transfer with a company belonging to the Korean consortium. The pilot production of the vaccine at the facility of ISU ABXIS located in Yong-In is expected to begin at the end of April.said:“Korea is one of our major partners for production of Sputnik V and thanks to the agreement with ISU ABXIS we expect to increase production facilities in the country. Sputnik V is approved for use in 60 countries with total population of 3 billion people and we keep ramping up the production to meet the rising demand for the Russian vaccine.”said:“It is the first case of the consortium that officially signed a contract with RDIF along with the actual technology transfer and with continuous communication, ISU ABXIS, will do our best to settle the production technology and the sufficient supply of Sputnik V as soon as possible”.