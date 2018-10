RCS of the F-35 vs F-22

After a while, it was the American military experts and NATO allies that admitted this was wrong, all the old parameters were false.1. F-22/35 is not invisibleThe US still uses EA6B and EA18G for jamming, proving that there are no invisible aircraft, because if invisibility is not necessary to maintain invisible jamming aircraft for nothing costly, in the old days EA6B support Support F117, today the EA18G supports the F22 / 35, never the United States get rid of jamming aircraft, if indeed there are stealth aircraft, all interference measures are dropped2. According to the Canadian deputy minister, the F-35 has a RCS of 0.5m2This report is by the Honorable MQP, Canada. Julian Fantino, deputy mayor of the Canadian Defense Force, reported the replacement of CF18 and stated that RCS was less than 95% smaller than Gen 4 (CF18)Hon. Julian Fantino (Associate Minister of National Defense, CPC)CF18 = FA18 basic, ie RCS 10m2, F-35 inference has an exact RCS of 0.5m2Boeing F / A-18's RCS is believed to be in the 10-m2 realm3. USAF Commanders confirm F-35 stealth (with smaller RCS) than the F-22Gen. Mike Hostage On The F-35Both F-22s and F-35s will be spotted at range by low frequency radar. The F-35's cross section is much smaller than the F-22's