RBI to focus on Chinese Yuan more than US Dollar to boost export competitiveness The Indian central bank is likely to direct its policy intervention more in line with the Chinese Yuan movement rather than in tandem with the US dollar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to shift focus towards the Chinese Yuan with respect to the Indian Rupee movement to boost export competitiveness. The shift towards yuan comes despite anticipated volatility in the USD-INR pair on account of the US Federal Reserve tapering its bond-buying program.The Indian central bank is likely to direct its policy intervention more in line with the Chinese Yuan movement rather than in tandem with the US dollar. The RBI is reportedly aiming at CNY INR benchmark level of 11.50, according to Economic Times report.A drop from this level would trigger intervention by the central bank, the report added.The RBI has reached out to currency dealers over alerts raising alerts over yuan levels. Traders have also been enquired about their options trades linked to yuan.The regulator is focused on yuan movement gathering currency trade information, the report added.The goal behind RBI’s new focus is to boost export competitiveness at a time when global investors pivot towards China plus one strategy and diversify options in the backdrop of the global Covic-19 pandemic. Many global organisations are exploring their options at other manufacturing destinations. In Asia, Singapore Dollar, Indian Rupee are seen as relatively stable currencies for international investors.The CNY INR pair is at 11.65 as compared to 11.76 a month earlier. It last slipped to 11.46 on September 29, 2021 losing value against INR. On the day, one month implied volatility increased. The index was at 4.64% this year.Manish Wadhawan, founder, Serenity Macro Partners, a Mumbai-based advisory firm told ET, the CNY INR pair has become an important determinant in the currency market given massive trade between India and China. A competitive rupee against the Chinese yuan is more important as the commerce minister aims to boost exports.