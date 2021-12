Great tale and it has many twists like a movie.. The only minor error was that muhammad of Ghor was the one who took Bengal not Tutmish. Also the drawing of the characters is good besides the delhi sultanate is very well recorded including image drawings of the elite and their appearances. The Islamic encyclopedia has been very obsessed with details in regards to their stories since the Imam al-Bukhari era that trend continued for several centuries all the way to the 19-century