Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 62,064
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Raze Navy Sailing Club to the ground in three weeks, orders IHC
Justice Minallah declares club’s construction illegal: Remarks Navy has no authority to join any real estate venture
By: News Desk Published: 10:13 AM, 7 Jan, 2022
File photo.
The Islamabad High Court has ordered to raze to the ground Pakistan Navy’s sailing club along Rawal Lake in Islamabad, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.
Announcing the verdict on Friday which was reserved a day earlier, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah declared the construction of Navy’s sailing club and farmhouses as illegal.
The chief judge ordered to bring down the sailing club within three weeks and submit a report in the court.
In the judgment, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it was not in Navy’s powers to join any real estate venture. Neither it was in Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) powers to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for building naval farmhouses.
On Thursday, the court had reserved its verdict on the petition filed by citizen Zeenat Saleem against the naval farmhouses and the sailing club built in the federal capital.
During the hearing when the CJ asked member Estate, Capital Development Authority (CDA) whether the department he was representing would issue an NOC to the IHC judges if they wanted to do any business, the member replied that no such permission could be granted if it was not sanctioned by the law.
Justice Minallah asked the member Estate whether the Navy’s sailing club was still sealed. “Yes it is,” replied the latter.
The CJ again asked the CDA official what step the Authority would take if an NOC granted to any housing society stood cancelled.
He replied that in that case the CDA would take the society into its possession. “We will also seal the management offices of illegal housing societies,” he responded.
Justice Minallah then questioned, “In this case, will you lock up the naval headquarters as well?”
“If you receive a request for the issuance of an NOC either to an illegal housing society or a naval sailing club, you should throw away the petition right at the outset,” he remarked.
He expressed his annoyance as to why the authority did not take any action against the construction activities taking place in the vicinity of Rawal Lake.
Reporter Ihtesham Kiani
Categories : Pakistan, Featured News
we give them money for defend nation and they build a club on national park 1300km away from their place of duty . and then not only for officers they start using it as commercial club against membership fee .
Justice Minallah declares club’s construction illegal: Remarks Navy has no authority to join any real estate venture
By: News Desk Published: 10:13 AM, 7 Jan, 2022
File photo.
The Islamabad High Court has ordered to raze to the ground Pakistan Navy’s sailing club along Rawal Lake in Islamabad, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.
Announcing the verdict on Friday which was reserved a day earlier, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah declared the construction of Navy’s sailing club and farmhouses as illegal.
The chief judge ordered to bring down the sailing club within three weeks and submit a report in the court.
In the judgment, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it was not in Navy’s powers to join any real estate venture. Neither it was in Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) powers to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for building naval farmhouses.
On Thursday, the court had reserved its verdict on the petition filed by citizen Zeenat Saleem against the naval farmhouses and the sailing club built in the federal capital.
During the hearing when the CJ asked member Estate, Capital Development Authority (CDA) whether the department he was representing would issue an NOC to the IHC judges if they wanted to do any business, the member replied that no such permission could be granted if it was not sanctioned by the law.
Justice Minallah asked the member Estate whether the Navy’s sailing club was still sealed. “Yes it is,” replied the latter.
The CJ again asked the CDA official what step the Authority would take if an NOC granted to any housing society stood cancelled.
He replied that in that case the CDA would take the society into its possession. “We will also seal the management offices of illegal housing societies,” he responded.
Justice Minallah then questioned, “In this case, will you lock up the naval headquarters as well?”
“If you receive a request for the issuance of an NOC either to an illegal housing society or a naval sailing club, you should throw away the petition right at the outset,” he remarked.
He expressed his annoyance as to why the authority did not take any action against the construction activities taking place in the vicinity of Rawal Lake.
Reporter Ihtesham Kiani
Categories : Pakistan, Featured News
Raze Navy Sailing Club to the ground in three weeks, orders IHC
The Islamabad High Court has ordered to raze to the ground Pakistan Navy’s sailing club along Rawal Lake in Islamabad, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. Announcing
www.24newshd.tv
Last edited: