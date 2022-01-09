Log in
Raytheon Coyote Block 2+ Experimental Anti-UAV Missile
Today at 12:59 PM
Today at 12:59 PM
#1
Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,749
-7
4,983
Country
Location
Today at 1:11 PM
#2
The SC said:
Click to expand...
Seems like a very big rocket to send after a tiny drone? could be alot smaller yield which will save money instead of increasing the of weight the explosion for only targetting a drone
Last edited:
5 minutes ago
Warking
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Aug 12, 2021
93
0
64
Country
Location
7 minutes ago
#3
Anti drone drones? could that work?
