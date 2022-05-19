What's new

Rays Experts to commission world's largest solar park in Rajasthan

Rays Experts on Tuesday said it will commission the world's largest solar park in Rajasthan with a 3000 MWp capacity.

The 9000-acre solar park will be built in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

It has signed the necessary transmission agreements and obtained all approvals for the same, a company statement said.

This is the first and the only 100 per cent privately owned ultra mega solar park in the country connected to the central transmission system, it stated.

All the other major solar parks built in the past are partly or fully government-owned. The company claims to be the largest solar park developer in India.

This solar park will be ready-to-move infrastructure for multiple solar developers who can save huge costs and time as land, transmission lines etc are already arranged.

Currently, the transmission capacity availability in the network is the biggest open risk for solar developers and this solar park addresses the same to a large extent.

Due to its market presence, Rays Experts holds 100 per cent market share of private solar park projects in Rajasthan and Haryana with a 95 per cent customer retention ratio.

Rahul Gupta MD & CEO, said, It is remarkable to see how the Indian renewable energy industry has advanced in the last few years. To achieve the 300 GW target by 2030, we are doing our bit."

In the current tariff levels, only the project with low return expectations can survive and reducing the project risk can only help in lowering the return expectations, he opined.




It would be interesting to know how they cool solar panels in Desert area. Panel efficiency drops with increase in temperature making hot areas less than ideal for Solar Panels :pop:
 
1. Who will manufacture the so many photovoltaic panels ?

2. Will the electricity be provided to the consumers for free ?

3. Centralized power generation is an obsolete idea. The under-development and natural idea in the world is decentralized, device-level electricity generation. What are India's overhyped IITians doing about this ?
 
There is a concept of agri-Voltaics, where you farm crops under the solar cells, and the evaporation of water from plants keeps the solar cells cool.
 

