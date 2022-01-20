What's new

Rawalpindi woman sentenced to death in blasphemy case

RAWALPINDI: A local court in Rawalpindi has awarded death sentence to a woman after her conviction in promoting blasphemous content on social media, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A woman was sentenced to death by an additional district and session judge after she was found guilty of promoting blasphemous content on social media. The court also pronounced a 20-year jail term and an Rs150,000 fine to the accused woman.

The verdict was given by Rawalpindi’s additional district and session judge Adnan Mushtaq against Aniqa Ateeq in a blasphemy case. Aniqa has been given a 20-year jail term under the sections of the cybercrime act and other regulations.



The accused woman had been facing charges of promoting blasphemous content against Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him on social media.

A case had been lodged against Aniqa Ateeq with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi chapter over the complaint of Hasnat Farooq in 2020. The case was registered under the section of blasphemy, contempt of religion and anti-cybercrime act.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483773330432073729

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483776431482150912
 
This is beyond shameful, why are "blasphemy" laws still a thing? what's worse is that people here will unironically defend this. The police care more about "blasphemy" then actual crimes
 
Go out and kill someone in the open and walk free. Share something that won't even harm the sanctity of state or anyone, get a death sentence.

I repeat salvation is in the hands of god. Even prophet saw forgave people who threw trash on him, insulted him openly, he was an embodiment of mercy and kindness.

Bhai zahir jaffer ban jao bohat scope hai. Pakistan say zinda bhag.
 
Yes - a dangerous threat to the state of Pakistan and Islam as a whole was given justice. She will pay with her life and the cost of a medium gathering in Monal!
TTP, TLP and corrupt politicians beware - if Pakistan can tackle a 26 year old defenseless woman it can tackle you all… eventually
 
Little do you know he is an athiest. Son of one of the wealthiest businessman.
There was a woman (from a rich family) on twitter who did this stuff openly against character of Hazrat Aisha (R.A). But was supported by Islamabad police official openly (a very noticeable face on social media).

BTW while here is another example of pakistanis being killed at alter of greek god of democracy.
What did she post exactly that constituted blasphemy? Majority strain in Pakistan would consider calling the Prophet (PBHU) a human being blasphemous.
 
this complaint wasn't filed by some firey lakeer ka fakeer mullah, this was filed by the FIA cyber crimes division. she must've been up to no good and was probably colluding with foreign so called "think tanks" in propagating their garbage propaganda against our beloved Holy Prophet s.a.a.w.

I'd like to know the details of what the FIA cyber crimes wing found.
 
Fair enough, as long as it’s not just random Idiot claiming to be deeni Ashiq.
 
Cut the bullshit.
I wish Pakistani justice was also this much swift in hanging rapists, murderers, looters and terrorists.

A mere WhatsApp msg gets you a death sentence for what? Can we ever know someone's true intentions, did they actually mean it or did they lash out in anger. Shirk kay illawa sab guna maaf hain. It's about time we stopped playing god and champions of islam in this pathetic country.
 
