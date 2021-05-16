Public private partner contracts are swamps of corruption, specially the large and complex projects like motorway /ring road etc.
Here comes another corruption case but an ever compromised opposition will again let it pass.
As per latest transparency international report, Imran Khan and partners constitute most corrupt regime ever in Pakistan.
Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: Govt preferred public-private partnership
ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi Ring Road controversy erupted because the government had refused to get a $400 million concessional loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and preferred to...
www.thenews.com.pk
