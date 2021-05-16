What's new

Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: Govt preferred public-private partnership

Public private partner contracts are swamps of corruption, specially the large and complex projects like motorway /ring road etc.

Here comes another corruption case but an ever compromised opposition will again let it pass.
Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: Govt preferred public-private partnership

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi Ring Road controversy erupted because the government had refused to get a $400 million concessional loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and preferred to...
As per latest transparency international report, Imran Khan and partners constitute most corrupt regime ever in Pakistan.
 
“Now the half-baked public private partnership without any financial studies is under consideration that may cause further complications,” said one top official who has dealt with this project from scratches.
official said the PTI-led government both at the Centre and Punjab placed a highly important project into cold storage, which was under consideration for three decades and was going to kick-start Rs 1 trillion economic activity in this region.


Below news link is from Indian source but surprisingly... it details more technicalities than Pakistani reports.... worth reading. I give full marks to this report.
PM Imran Khan endorsed scandalous Rawalpindi Ring Road project

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Evidence has emerged that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and (Pakistan's) Punjab chief minister had endorsed the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project that was being called a scandal.
It appears regime has been distributing cash to the people after changing it's route.... how can politicians decide who to hand out cash and how much!

This sound corrupt from beginning... there must be investigation of transfers and promotions of bureaucrats concerning this project, by the ruling clergy.

I bet the whole route change have connection with Iranian loyalists in Pakistan, who almost always are behind every loss and destruction this country ever encounter.... where as Imran Khan and core team, has taken corruption and destruction to whole new level.
 
Government has to make money for it's supporters to win next election..nothing strange ..there will be no investigation ..PTI can make as much as they want like PMl n when it was favoured ...
 
