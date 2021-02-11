What's new

Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Nullah Expressway

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved Rs24.96 billion for various road infrastructure projects, including Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Nullah Expressway reported.

Adviser to the Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin chaired the ECNEC meeting held here in Islamabad.

According to details, ECNEC approved the project of land acquisition for Leh Expressway & Flood Channel, Rawalpindi worth Rs. 24,96 million. The project will be executed by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

ECNEC also approved construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road – R3, main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2) amounting to Rs23,606 million with condition to acquire the concurrence of Planning Commission and inclusion of Axel load management in the project.

Provincial ADP will finance the project and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will execute the project for the construction of 6 lane access-controlled 38km Rawalpindi Ring Road.


1640226554945.png
 
