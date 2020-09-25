What's new

Rawalpindi Ring Road alignment finalised.

Rawalpindi Ring Road alignment finalised.


The alignment for the long awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been finalised. The route of the project has been changed a number of times though it remains on papers only since it was conceived in 1991.

Officials sharing map of the project said that 65.5 KM road would start from Radio #Pakistan on National Highway N5 pass through Motorway M2 and merge with Margalla Road in Islamabad near Shangjani.

The signal free Corridor will have 8 interchanges while the cost of the project will be built under Public Private Partnership PPP estimated around Rs.50 Billion.
 
Govt adds 10 zones to Ring Road project

RDA to hold public hearing about the road on Oct 17


Qaiser Shirazi/Jamil Mirza
October 07, 2020



Work continues on the Northern Loop of the Lahore Ring Road. EXPRESS/PHOTO: IJAZ MAHMOOD


RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has added 10 new commercial and residential zones in the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project Economic Corridor (RRPEC).

The government has released the plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project after approval on Tuesday.

A dry port equipped with modern facilities, a well-equipped hospital, and an international expo centre along with the establishment of fruit and vegetable markets, goods and public transport terminals, and cattle markets will be part of the project as per the released plan.

The public hearing of the Ring Road project would be carried out on October 19. In this regard,

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Murtaza said that 65.6 kilometre (km) long Ring Road would have six lanes on each side like the motorway.

Along with it, the officer said that service roads would be constructed along the main road too while RDA would plant 0.15 million saplings on the entire route of the signal-free corridor.

Murtaza said that the project would have interchanges at eight different locations including Radio Pakistan, Rawat, Chak Beli, Adyala, Chakri, M2 Mor, Islamabad International Airport (IIA), and Sangjani while residential zones would be established along Sangjani, Adiala, Chakri and Chak Beli interchanges.

He said that the federal government has recently approved establishment of two new dry ports, one in Punjab and the other in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Of these one would be established near Rawat on the Ring Road while the other will be developed near Hakla Dam in Dera Ismail Khan.

The planned expo centre along Ring Road would be constructed near IIA. The hospital in the project will be built near Chak Beli Interchange whereas the amusement park would be constructed between Chakri and Morat interchanges.
PM Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar will lay the foundation of the mega project in December.


Land acquisition rates

The rates approved by the district price committee for acquiring land for the right of way under the first phase of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project have been sent to the Punjab Board of Revenue for approval.

Under the first phase, some 51 kilometres (km) land would be acquired from Radio Pakistan on GT Road to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

The land acquisition for 14 km long road from Sangjani in the second phase would be started later.
After approval and issuing of notification, the objections would be summoned from the landowners within 15 days.

After the settlement process, the owners would be paid compensation through the land acquisition collector.

Further, some Rs6 billion have already been transferred to the account of the land acquisition.

Published in The Express Tribune, October 7th, 2020.
 
Commissioner cancels land acquisition for Ring Road project


Aamir Yasin
August 5, 2021


The corruption allegation in the Ring Road project led to cancellation of land acquisition. — Photo courtesy Profit by Pakistan Today/File

RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday cancelled the land acquisition in Rawalpindi and Attock for the construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road project and asked the district administration to form teams for recovery of Rs2.45 billion paid to the landowners.

The corruption allegation in the Ring Road project led to cancellation of land acquisition.

An inquiry at the highest level in the provincial government revealed that changes had been made to the actual plan of the Ring Road to create new road infrastructures allegedly aimed at benefiting some private housing societies, which increased the cost of the project by Rs25 billion.

Orders recovery of over Rs2bn paid to landowners
When the controversy deepened, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari resigned from his position while Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan rejected the corruption charges and offered to quit politics if allegations against him were proved.

After restoring the original alignment from Rawat to Thallian near motorway, the Punjab government made new PC-I of the project and decided to construct it under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) instead of Public-Private Partnership. The PC-I was sent to the Punjab Planning and Development Board for approval.

The board, however, returned the PC-I with the direction to first decide the mode of construction, as under the PSDP the funding will be borne by the provincial government.

On the other hand, the Punjab audit team pointed out that Rs2.4 billion had been distributed among the landowners for acquiring the land for the project.

In his order, Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah, said that under Section 48(1) of Land Acquisition Act, 1894, the amount paid to the landowners for acquisition of land undertaken along the entire length of the illegally advertised alignment falling in Rawalpindi and Attock districts would be recovered.

The district collector shall determine the amount of compensation to be given to the owner for the damage in consequence of the notice or of any proceeding.

A senior official of administration told Dawn that the commissioner had asked the administration to start the work to recover the money from landowners and formed teams in this regard.

He said the Rawalpindi Development Authority had been asked to provide the payment record to the administration. He said after the scam, the record was sealed to avoid tampering with the figures.

“But for recovering the amount the Punjab Board of Revenue should first de-notify the land acquisition as it has already notified in the gazette,” he said.
He said it was a long process and there were chances that if the administration moved to get back the money the landowners would move courts.


“Most people had already utilised the money on purchase of new cars or plots,” he said.
Payment of Rs2.43 billion had been made for 11,300 kanals of land, including 6,600 kanals in Rawalpindi and 4,700 kanals in Attock.

“The amount was made to 1,100 landowners in Rawalpindi and 500 in Attock,” said a senior official of the administration.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Aqiq Khan admitted that the district administration got the orders and the process to get back the money had been started.

He said the relevant assistant commissioner would initiate the process to recover the money from the landowners with the assistance of revenue department teams.


Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2021
 
