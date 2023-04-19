What's new

Rawalpindi court moved to seize former army man's properties(Adil Raja)

olice have approached a sessions court for seizure of properties belonging to an ex-army officer who is in the limelight these days for his anti-establishment vlogs and social media posts.

Adil Raja, the ex-army officer, went to the United Kingdom last year following the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government through a no-confidence vote in parliament.

He is active on Twitter and an ardent supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The ex-army officer has also been very critical of the new government as well as the military establishment accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to remove Mr Khan from power.

Adil Raja was nominated in a case registered by Rawalpindi’s Banni police under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police alleged that he was ‘hiding’ somewhere deliberately to avoid legal course and requested the sessions court to order attachment of his properties.

As per the police report, Adil Raja owns a 10-marla residential plot in Phase-8, Bahria Town; a five-marla commercial plot in Commercial Squire, Bahria Town; an apartment in Askari-4 and two vehicles — Toyota Hilux Revo and Vigo.
Rawalpindi court moved to seize former army man’s properties

Adil Raja, the ex-army officer, is active on Twitter and an ardent supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan.
And you're happy about this? A man having his property seized merely on the basis of his own personal opinions?
 

