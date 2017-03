"What happened? ... The RAW representative, he had been doing rounds at the Hawa Bhaban (Khaleda Zia's political office then). It was the same case for the American embassy's representative," said Hasina.

Hasina had said on several occasions after that election that a conspiracy was in the works against her as she had not agreed to sell gas to foreign companies while being in power between 1996 and 2001.

But it's the first time she levelled allegations against India's top intelligence agency the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the US embassy in Bangladesh and blamed them for her party's defeat.

But many Awami League leaders in private have raised those allegations against the then RAW station chief for being too close to Khaleda Zia's son and for influencing India's decision to back the BNP.

After the BNP won the polls, the then Indian National Security Adviser Brajesh Mishra rushed to Dhaka to congratulate Khaleda and told journalists that India "would not put all its eggs in one basket."

"If they are so patriotic, then why didn't they raise the issues," she said. "They behaved like brokers."