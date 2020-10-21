What's new

Featured RAW terror network busted in Sindh

newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
10,555
-22
10,318
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
any mqm (p) leader arrested yet?

Uzair baloch exposed Iranian agency network but is sitting comfortably in Pindi while his leader/handler Asif Ali zardari is looting murdering Sindh Pakistan under the protection of Pindi!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vapour
The Indian hand in Karachi
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Vapour
Vapour
Jyotish
Islamic State comes for South Asia
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
1K
jamahir
jamahir
Champion_Usmani
Restrictions Imposed On Social Media
2
Replies
20
Views
3K
QasimTraveler
Q
nadeemkhan110
NDS-RAW nexus fuelling terrorism in Pakistan
2 3
Replies
37
Views
3K
Umar98
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom