Featured
RAW terror network busted in Sindh
Thread starter
Foxtrot Alpha
Start date
17 minutes ago
Foxtrot Alpha
STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
9,184
120
18,521
Country
Location
17 minutes ago
#1
newb3e
ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
10,555
-22
10,318
Country
Location
4 minutes ago
#2
any mqm (p) leader arrested yet?
Uzair baloch exposed Iranian agency network but is sitting comfortably in Pindi while his leader/handler Asif Ali zardari is looting murdering Sindh Pakistan under the protection of Pindi!!!
