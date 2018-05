RAW, the Indian intelligence agency is orchestrating the massive Russian immigration into Indian state of Goa.



It all began in 2003 when RAW arranged the first chartered flight from Russia to Goa. RAW has been aggressively promoting Goan tourism in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Czechoslovakia and other Slav countries. RAW has hired many unofficial Russian agents who are giving publicity to Goa by word-of-mouth. It has also sponsored the setting up of Russian travel and tourism agencies based in India as well as Russia and run by ethnic Russians to further boost the flow of tourists from Eastern Europe to Goa. The spy agency is also taking other measures like training the locals in Russian language and Cyrillic script in order to facilitate the smooth functioning of the Goan tourism industry. They have also impressed upon the Goa government to modify the local laws of the state to make it easier for Russians to buy property. They are leaving no stone unturned to attract tourists as well as immigrants from the Slav countries.



It seems that RAW is achieving it's objective. As a side effect, it's efforts are giving Thailand a run for money.

