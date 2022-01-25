What's new

RAW cyber network unearthed in Karachi

KARACHI: The officials of the police department and sensitive agencies have unearthed a secret cyber network of the Indian prime intel agency Research and
KARACHI: The officials of the police department and sensitive agencies have unearthed a secret cyber network of the Indian prime intel agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The investigators have found important clues from the computer of an arrested suspect, Sufyan Naqvi, who had been arrested from the Rizvia area of Karachi. A joint investigation was being conducted by a team of police and sensitive agencies.

According to the investigators, Sufyan Naqvi had been hired as a project coordinator in the Maldives and tasked to continue his job online while staying in Pakistan.

Naqvi’s job description had been finalised by an Indian handler via a contact number of the United Kingdom (UK).

The woman handler had offered Rs30,000 to Rs50,000 monthly salary to Sufyan Naqvi besides providing hatred content against Pakistan Army and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.



The suspect had also been instructed to remain in contact with some anti-Pakistan elements and directed to use different apps for hiding his identity.

The investigation officials said that RAW has focused to target educated youth in Pakistan by offering online jobs. They added that recommendations will be forwarded to the higher authorities for constituting a joint investigation team (JIT) to interrogate the suspect.

The investigators claimed to collect key evidence from Naqvi’s computer and mobile phone that had been sent to authorities concerned for forensic examination. They said that Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) assistance will also be sought in the ongoing investigation.

Moreover, the officials of police and sensitive agencies expedited efforts to trace other elements linked with the secret cyber network of RAW.
 
Make an example out of him, should be sentenced to death.

Indian propaganda is not new either, many people are aware of this, they have Twitter networks larping as different ethnic groups, especially Pashtuns, but they can't even speak the native languages when asked and use stolen material which is tampered with so it's hard to trace.

What's worse is how many important computer systems of officials with sensitive information are compromised.

This could be another big risk to allowing Afghans into the country, very willing and easy targets for these foreign agencies.
 
This is what happens when the Pakistan's biggest financial hub is left to ruin and rot at the hands of the uneducated corrupts ruling the city, convicted criminals roaming around freely , pay expensive money to get drinking water and where bribe money is taken merely to get a job

Rs 30 000 - Rs 50 000 , is merely a surviving income which the educated youth can't find these days because of constant neglect at the highest levels.

Foreign agencies having bad intentions might be very happy to hire such a cheap educated employee ,specially when rupee is in free fall and expected to touch Rs 200 before the June 2022.

Quota system has devastated urban Sindh, and educated youth have been employed for soo long.

WHY ARE SUCH CONDITIONS CREATED THAT FORCE THE EDUCATED YOUTH TO RESORT TO UNLAWFUL / CRIMINAL ACTIVITY TO EARN A LIVING?
 
Make an example out of him, should be sentenced to death.

Indian propaganda is not new either, many people are aware of this, they have Twitter networks larping as different ethnic groups, especially Pashtuns, but they can't even speak the native languages when asked and use stolen material which is tampered with so it's hard to trace.

What's worse is how many important computer systems of officials with sensitive information are compromised.

This could be another big risk to allowing Afghans into the country, very willing and easy targets for these foreign agencies.
100000% agreed.

And the specific narratives he was promoting should be labeled problematic, and all those spewing the same shit should be therefore considered problematic.
 
He did this for 30-50k only? Wow.

Thats seriously alarming thing tbh, the state has simply failed to provide jobs and career opportunities to the educated youth.
 
