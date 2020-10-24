RAW chief’s Nepal visit stirs controversy in Himalayan nation Leading a nine-member team, R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel met with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Sher Bahadur Deuba and Madhav Kumar Nepal.

This type of meeting was not a normal meeting, Goel is widely known to be one of the chief architects of the Balakot airstrikes(we all knows how was the Tea with Pakistan on 27 Feb ) and the man behind India’s most recent military and intelligence operations in Pakistan tried all his tactics to pressurize PM Oli but the active participation of the Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yangqi control the situation right after Indian RAW chief visit. China’s engagement with Nepal’s ruling party sends a strong message to India that Nepal no longer listens to India alone.India used ideological, or even emotional blackmailing on Nepal but The earthquake in 2016 opened the minds and eyes of the Nepali people and politicians that India is not a friend but an enemy. So they decided that they would stand on their feet to protect Nepal's territorial and political sovereignty—well done, the prime minister of Nepal.