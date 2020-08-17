RAW agent and family arrested in Gujar Khan

RAW agent, family arrested in Gujar Khan August 17, 2020 Law enforcement agencies conducted a raid in Gujjar Khan and arrested an agent of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Muhammad Jalal along with his wife and children, sources said on Sunday. The sources maintained that the agencies have shifted Muhammad Jalal to an unknown location for interrogation. According to the TV channel, the law enforcement agencies in a joint operation with Punjab Elite Force, Rawalpindi Police and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Police conducted the operation and arrested the wife and children of RAW agent Muhammad Jalal. On August 12, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have identified a major cyber-attack by Indian intelligence agencies involving a range of cyber-crimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel. On July 15, Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Anti-Terrorism Wing in a major operation arrested Zafar, a key member of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’s sleeper cell in Karachi. The accused Zafar has been involved in several bomb blasts and targeted killings. The arrested accused has received 14-month terrorist training in India, officials of the FIA Karachi said. On May 16, FIA Counterterrorism Wing arrested a Special Branch police official over his suspected links with Indian spy agency RAW in Karachi. According to the FIA, ASI Musawwar Naqvi was an important member of a sleeper cell operated by the RAW. https://pakobserver.net/raw-agent-f...paign=raw-agent-family-arrested-in-gujar-khan