Ravish Kumar exposed godi media on Rafale Media Coverage.

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Homo Sapiens, Aug 1, 2020 at 11:25 AM.
what a stupid country we have next to our home
Eid Mubarak to you, bhai jan,
apko bhi rafale mubarak
backchodi ki koi seema hoti hai ya brahmaand ki trah unlimited hai ye bhi bhai jaan
May kya karonga Rafale ka?
India kay TV news channel meray say zyada ap dekhtay ho
main ne to oper wali video dekhi bus or hans hans ke bura hal ho gya . pakistan or cheen ko neend nhi a paay gi aaj raat .
saaly ulta main 10 ghanty soya aaj kai maheeny baad
I only refer 3 Indian news sources:
The Hindu - https://www.thehindu.com/
National Herald India - http://nationalheraldindia.com/
Telegraph - https://www.telegraphindia.com/
Yehi hai khaas. Iskay ilaawa baaki sab bakwaas
These shameless big mouth are going bonker over imported 5 aircraft from France! They brag about buying weapons from a country which has a smaller economy then her own and has just 1/20th of her population. They are acting as if they have found the holy grail of winning a war against a country like China ! By the times India get all of it's 36 Rafale jet from France, China will build over 400 J-20 fifth generation fighter jet. Perhaps Godi media even do not know about these facts. They just celebrate wildly and release tantrum in every direction without any thought.
NDTV bhi nhi ? i think few years ago everyone trust the hindu sir dont know where they reached under modi
Short answer: No
its not the issue sir the issue is every few days some country recived new planes fighters or equipment missiles etc you will never see any country barking like this on media to neighbors . and then they say why nighbors beat us with rods and bullets . did you see egyption or qatri media bashing like this when they received rafales ? did you have any video when first block-52 was landed in paksitan ? anyone see china threatening india when j-20 was inducted in PLAF ? indian media is creating enmity among neighboring countries .not every indian is sane brain millions trust such news .
Godi media is showing the world what kind of classless, mannerless journalism they are capable of. English dictionary contain the word 'yellow journalism'. But this word is not enough to describe these big mouth. They have their own class which no one can match and need new name.
i think if such media will be another country they will revoke their license for creating issues for country . every time somethign happen this media pushed indian gov to point of no return . in fact this media is ruling and forcing indian gov .
You are right, it is not just about Godi media, it is more about Godi nation...
It is not possible that you have stupid media...and a not so stupid nation, considering that media is a 'reflection' of the country, the people and the society.
We do have a stupid nation next to us on east.
Hahahaha probably the most hootya country in whole milky way.