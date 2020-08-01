/ Register

  Saturday, August 1, 2020

Ravish Kumar exposed godi media on Rafale Media Coverage.

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Homo Sapiens, Aug 1, 2020 at 11:25 AM.

  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:25 AM #1
    Homo Sapiens

    Homo Sapiens ELITE MEMBER

    Thanks x 1
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:28 AM #2
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    what a stupid country we have next to our home :lol::lol::lol:
     
    Thanks x 4
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM #3
    Shantanu_Left

    Shantanu_Left FULL MEMBER

    Eid Mubarak to you, bhai jan,
     
    Thanks x 2
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:34 AM #4
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    apko bhi rafale mubarak :rofl:

    backchodi ki koi seema hoti hai ya brahmaand ki trah unlimited hai ye bhi bhai jaan:D
     
    Thanks x 2
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:36 AM #5
    Shantanu_Left

    Shantanu_Left FULL MEMBER

    May kya karonga Rafale ka?

    India kay TV news channel meray say zyada ap dekhtay ho
     
    Thanks x 1
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:37 AM #6
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    main ne to oper wali video dekhi bus or hans hans ke bura hal ho gya . pakistan or cheen ko neend nhi a paay gi aaj raat .:lol:

    saaly ulta main 10 ghanty soya aaj kai maheeny baad :rolleyes:
     
    Thanks x 1
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:40 AM #7
    Shantanu_Left

    Shantanu_Left FULL MEMBER

    Thanks x 2
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:41 AM #8
    Homo Sapiens

    Homo Sapiens ELITE MEMBER

    These shameless big mouth are going bonker over imported 5 aircraft from France! They brag about buying weapons from a country which has a smaller economy then her own and has just 1/20th of her population. They are acting as if they have found the holy grail of winning a war against a country like China ! By the times India get all of it's 36 Rafale jet from France, China will build over 400 J-20 fifth generation fighter jet. Perhaps Godi media even do not know about these facts. They just celebrate wildly and release tantrum in every direction without any thought.
     
    Thanks x 2
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:41 AM #9
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Thanks x 1
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:43 AM #10
    Shantanu_Left

    Shantanu_Left FULL MEMBER

    Short answer: No
     
    Thanks x 1
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:45 AM #11
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    its not the issue sir the issue is every few days some country recived new planes fighters or equipment missiles etc you will never see any country barking like this on media to neighbors . and then they say why nighbors beat us with rods and bullets . did you see egyption or qatri media bashing like this when they received rafales ? did you have any video when first block-52 was landed in paksitan ? anyone see china threatening india when j-20 was inducted in PLAF ? indian media is creating enmity among neighboring countries .not every indian is sane brain millions trust such news .
     
    Thanks x 1
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:53 AM #12
    Homo Sapiens

    Homo Sapiens ELITE MEMBER

    Godi media is showing the world what kind of classless, mannerless journalism they are capable of. English dictionary contain the word 'yellow journalism'. But this word is not enough to describe these big mouth. They have their own class which no one can match and need new name.
     
    Thanks x 4
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:55 AM #13
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    i think if such media will be another country they will revoke their license for creating issues for country . every time somethign happen this media pushed indian gov to point of no return . in fact this media is ruling and forcing indian gov . :D
     
    Thanks x 3
  Aug 1, 2020 at 11:57 AM #14
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui SENIOR MEMBER

    You are right, it is not just about Godi media, it is more about Godi nation...

    It is not possible that you have stupid media...and a not so stupid nation, considering that media is a 'reflection' of the country, the people and the society.

    We do have a stupid nation next to us on east.
     
    Thanks x 3
  Aug 1, 2020 at 12:13 PM #15
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    Hahahaha probably the most hootya country in whole milky way.
     
