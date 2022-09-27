What's new

Ravians angered over use of GCU for political meetings

1664276596181.png


The exploitation of the college’s grounds for political point-scoring and hate-mongering has sparked intense outrage and shock among Old Ravians, a group of former students at Lahore’s Government College University GCU.



The Old Ravians stated in a tweet that a politically charged vice-chancellor is the last thing a school like GCU needs.


The Vice-Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) was previously disciplined by the Punjab Governor for hosting a political gathering of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at GCU.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574465295875395585

According to a local media channel, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman took notice of conducting a political program of Imran Khan at the GCU. He said it is sad to make the famous educational institution of the country a political arena. There is no room for such political activities in universities, he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574648916444073984
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574322331442446336
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574380350767505409
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574483277343297536
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574465833627258896
https://twitter.com/AdeelAliKhan313/status/1574353547960799238
https://twitter.com/alymallik/status/1574373466488426497


Governor Baligh said as chancellor, he has taken notice of the political programme on the GCU Lahore campus. He also said children are the future of a nation so, there is no room to push them into politics.


PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had earlier tweeted in opposition to Imran Khan’s political gathering at the GCU and called for harsh action against the vice-chancellor. According to Maryam, using his post to incite political animosity is illegal and should be punished.


A resolution has been submitted in Punjab Assembly against the Vice Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore for allowing Imran Khan to hold public meeting in the premises of Prestige University.


The resolution was submitted by Member of Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Aniza Fatima.

Every day there are news that Peshawar University has no money for salaries, the VC of Gomal University is facing death threats from the local gangster MNA due to which the university has been closed for weeks, Imran Khan has been in power in this province for nine years. and uses its helicopter as a rickshaw.

1664279044921.png


1664279060416.png
 
There better places to do politics than a uni campus. if you want to address young students, one should do it outside the educational institute.
 

