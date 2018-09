I don't agree about Fawad Chaudhry doing a good job despite Rauf Klasra appreciating him as there is the other side of the picture too which is far more telling about his dismal performance.



Fawad failed to counter the onslaught of media himself and took the easy route of letting IK face the media but Fawad himself on his own has managed to be able to create the most ridiculous controversy of Helicopter mileage that has not only completely overshadowed Imran Khan's unprecedented actions of the first 10 days of his coming to power but the best performance by any PM in his first days of taking power.



Fawad needs to learn to perform out of his skin from now on to show that he is capable of working his way out of his own created mess and lead the Media propaganda counter war instead of hiding behind Imran Khan.

