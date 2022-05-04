What's new

RASHID SHAFIQUE SENT ON JUDICIAL REMAND FOR 14 DAYS

1651686068535.png

A judicial magistrate on Wednesday sent Sheikh Rashid Shafique, nephew of Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed, on judicial remand, rejecting a plea from police to extend his physical remand, ARY NEWS reported.

He was presented in the court amid strict security measures, however, the PTI activists were able to reach outside the court premises and protest against his arrest.

The court sent Sheikh Rashid Shafique on 14-day-judicial remand to Attock prison. The judicial magistrate expressed annoyance over police for not presenting record regarding the case and rejected a plea to extend Shafique’s physical remand.


During the last hearing, he was remanded in police custody for another two days after being arrested for his alleged involvement in Madinah incident.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique was presented before the duty judge where police sought his physical remand for seven days to probe his alleged involvement in the unfortunate incident.

The court, however, approved two-day physical remand and directed police to present him on second day of Eid before the court.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique was arrested on Sunday from Islamabad airport by a team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Shafique was arrested from Islamabad airport as soon as he returned after performing Umrah. He was nominated in a case filed against PTI leaders in Faisalabad.

Sheikh Rasheed while commenting on the matter said that he along with Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and others are also booked in the case in which his nephew has been arrested by FIA.

“The government is resorting to vengeance and they will arrest multiple PTI leaders ahead of Imran Khan’s long march towards Islamabad at the end of May,” he said.
IHC bars govt from arresting PTI leaders

The court also stopped the government from taking further action against the PTI leader till the next hearing. A copy of the orders was also sent to the National Assembly Secretariat. Justice Athar Minallah asked whether Fawad was still a member of the National Assembly. His counsel Faisal Chaudhry said Fawad had resigned but he had not been denotified. Justice Minallah said the police could not arrest a lawmaker without permission of the speaker.

In a comment on several cases against the PTI leaders, Chaudhry said as per a ruling by a seven-member bench, the police could not register multiple FIRs in a single incident. He said the incident happened at Masjid-e-Nabwi while the FIRs were registered in Pakistan. The CJ said the court would issue directives to the Islamabad police that came under the court jurisdiction, says a news report.

Meanwhile, the IHC also stopped the government from arresting Shahbaz Gill on his return from the United States.
