Rasheed warns of bloodied politics over Imran’s arrest Former minister refers to alleged plans to break PTI apart or get Khan disqualified

Former minister refers to alleged plans to break PTI apart or get Khan disqualifiedThe former interior minister fired a series of tweets attacking the current government, which he said, was growing unruly.He also referred to rising incidents of terrorism in the country amid reports that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTPhad renewed its activities.Sheikh Rasheed claimed that the government was suspending broadcasts of TV channels.“Don’t turn Indedendence Day into in a disaster. Arresting Imran Khan or planning to break PTI apart will mark the start of bloody politics [in the country]. On this critical moment, I will hold a press conference at 3 pm on August 12 and address a public gathering at the Lal Haveli at 11pm on August 13,” he wrote.Rasheed said that the current government wants to get Imran Khan disqualified from holding public office while at the same time it wants to upturn the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.“Uruly government has lost its marbles. The beginning of economic destruction, political instability, extortion and terrorism will destroy their politics,” he said.Rasheed began by saying that the integrity of the country was more important than national politics and power and that Afghanistan’s instability will also affect Pakistan.“Extortion and suicide attacks have begun,” he said.