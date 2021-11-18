Rare video of Iranian F-4 Phantom bombing Iraqi army positions in Baghdad 1980's

Dariush the Great
Jan 28, 2020
Some background (translated from Persian to English)
I quote the story from guard_javiidan's Instagram page. You all know that Baghdad's defense was comparable to Moscow's, it was so strong that Saddam was very propagandistic about it. Once Western journalists were taken to the front by bus to cover the Iraqi occupation and advance. In the middle of the visit, an Iranian fighter jet arrived and attacked Iraqi positions in front of reporters. At the same time, the heavy Iraqi defense was fired at him, but it did not matter to the pilot, who was #فرج_الله_براتپور . Commander Baratpour was also the leader in the attack on H5.
The courage of the Iranian pilot led the BBC to make a documentary called "Iranian crazy pilots" and this film is probably related to that event.
In the last part of this film, you saw other images of the attack of Iranian phantoms on Baghdad and possibly the Tamuz (Osirak) nuclear facility, which was carried out as Operation Burning Sword on October 29, 1980 by 4 phantoms and its leader was Major Martyr Mohammad Hassan Ghahestani.
