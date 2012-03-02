What's new

Rare Earth minerals in Pakistan worth $50 trillion

S

Shazzad123

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 27, 2021
56
0
161
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
According to the United States geology reports.

There is at least $50 trillion worth of rare earth minerals in Pakistan

Pakistan neither has the technology, government nor organization skills to excavate these highly valuable minerals

These minerals are the 21st century version of oil nowadays because very few countries have them

There is more countries with oil than rare earth minerals

Right now, China exports 80% of the world's rare earth minerals

America produces little to none which means they're heavily dependent on China for this

Rare earth minerals are used in many of the latest technology that are being released

If Pakistan were to play their cards right. They should let American companies use their technology with labor from the locals to excavate the resources

America is a really smart idea because China and other lands will always demand for their money back or your land

America has the world reserve currency which means any dollars wasted are easily covered

People like China or Saudi Arabia will put the country into debt and they will demand every dime back with interest too or seize lands like they did with the port in Sri Lanka or some African countries

There should be a rare earth mineral contract with Pakistan by the United States similar to the Saudi petrodollar system

All people must convert their currencies to US dollars to buy Pakistani rare earth minerals

This will peg the Pakistani rupee right next to the US dollar in value

Then they can use American engineers and thousands of contractors to slowly build the whole country up

Basically the plan is simple

Let white people do all the work

Get rich and live like Saudis do

The rare earth minerals are useless to Pakistanis because our people and government neither have the organization or skilled labor or technology to use these rare earth minerals

If we let China do it, they'll just put the country in debt

Also Pakistan gets indirect support from NATO since America runs NATO and all the rich white countries are in NATO. They get full support too

Pakistan could be a first world resource rich nation like the Gulf lands are.

Please don't tell me the Pakistani government and people can excavate the resources themselves

Its been 70 years since Pakistan was made and the average per capita is $2000 ranking Pakistan next to sub saharan african nations in development

The only good part about Pakistan is that its way more hygienic than their neighbors however its still a really poor nation. I mean the average people are getting shorter too as the years go on.
 
C

CriticalThought

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
6,580
16
6,902
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
With the kind of dung brained idiots that pass for leaders in Pakistan, 'allowing American companies to do xyz' is the best that their puny brains can think of. Obviously, when the Americans get involved, some traitor judge will get the wise idea of 'Judicial Activism' and there would be a repeat of Tethyan and Riko Dik.

I have absolutely no respect for 200 million fools who cannot benefit from the wealth right under their feet. Same on you Pakistan for your slave mentality.
 
S

Shazzad123

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 27, 2021
56
0
161
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
CriticalThought said:
With the kind of dung brained idiots that pass for leaders in Pakistan, 'allowing American companies to do xyz' is the best that their puny brains can think of. Obviously, when the Americans get involved, some traitor judge will get the wise idea of 'Judicial Activism' and there would be a repeat of Tethyan and Riko Dik.

I have absolutely no respect for 200 million fools who cannot benefit from the wealth right under their feet. Same on you Pakistan for your slave mentality.
Click to expand...
Well first

We have to make sure that the first people to benefit from the wealth will be the Baloch or local people or else, get ready for a RAW paid Baloch movement in the region attacking American workers
However America is really serious about resources and the US military is enough for India to back up off any American contractors or engineers working on sites

We have to drop our egos and follow the Gulf Arab approach

The Arabs would be on camels and carpets if they refused the petrodollar system offer

Even most of the brains for the science department in Arab lands are outsiders

The average Pakistani leader has a 5th grade education in parliament

Jinnah was educated in Britain so he had some ideas of how western mindsets work

Pakistani leaders don't have brains or money to put those resources to any good use
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Sher Malang
Afghanistan sets auction for 600 mln barrels of oil exploration
Replies
0
Views
1K
Sher Malang
Sher Malang
R
Pakistan's True Story on 64th National Independence Day
2 3
Replies
37
Views
3K
RiazHaq
R
BATMAN
Is the war in Afghanistan worth it?
Replies
8
Views
3K
Tuahaa
Tuahaa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom