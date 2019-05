It will take a lot of time and money for the US to find and maintain an alternative source. Then China could simply lift the embargoes to drive those mines out of business. so the US government will have to keep subsidizing them.



Going back and forth on embargoes like that can be very effective. the grand strategy is to make the already deeply indebted America further bleed to death, the rare earth card can no doubt contribute to that.

