Rapprochement with Pakistan not on cards: Israel

Rapprochement with Pakistan not on cards: Israel
Working towards formalising relations with Muslim country but it's not Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, Israeli minister says


December 23, 2020

JERUSALEM:
Israel is working towards formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country during US President Donald Trump's term, which ends next month, but the country is not Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, an Israeli government minister told Ynet TV on Wednesday.
The White House has brokered rapprochements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco this year. Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis was asked if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on Jan 20.
“We are working in that direction. There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalisation of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord – a peace accord,” he replied.
Akunis declined to name the country but said there were two main candidates. “One is in the Gulf… Saudi Arabia is not. The other candidate, further to the east, is a Muslim country that is not small but is not Pakistan,” Akunis said.










 
December 23, 2020

Possibly Tunisia or Oman.
 
Shahzaz ud din said:
Akunis declined to name the country but said there were two main candidates. “One is in the Gulf… Saudi Arabia is not. The other candidate, further to the east, is a Muslim country that is not small but is not Pakistan,” Akunis said.
The Gulf candidates left to recognize Israel are Qatar, Kuwait and Oman (if SA is excluded). Of these Oman is by far the one most likely to recognize Israel.

Amongst further-east large Muslim nations we have Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia. The one he is talking about here is most likely Indonesia ( @Indos , what do you think)?
 
denel said:
Possibly Tunisia or Oman.
flameboard said:
High likelihood it’s Oman.
Possibly Oman but I can't see Tunisia doing it considering they're lead by coalition government headed by Ennahda.

Yousafzai_M said:
Indonesia
Kambojaric said:
Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia.
I honestly can't see Indonesia doing this. It would seem suicidal considering a 2017 BBC Poll showed only 9% of their population viewing Israel's influence as positive which was even less than Pakistan at 10%:
BBC World Service Poll

Then again Turkey also views Israel largely negatively but they do recognize them though to be fair this was done under a dictatorship back in 1949 not under a representative government.

I can't see Malaysia recognizing Israel either but then again it is a constitutional monarchy where, unlike Canada, the monarchy still has a lot of power and they're not the best Muslims. However with average Malays having an increasingly negative view of the monarchy and the popularity of Matahir among ethnic Malays and his views I wouldn't think they'd be willing to accept Israel either but then again they've allowed non-Malay Muslims to have citizenship that has completely destroyed their demographics.

I know the articles are suggesting a "big" Asian country that isn't Pakistan but the ONLY country I can think would do this is Maldives.

One major reason is that the Maldives is one of a few Muslim majority nations that awarded Modi their highest state award like UAE and Bahrain who went on to recognize Israel while Arab nationalist Mahmoud Abbas whose sold out the Palestinian peoples has also awarded Modi in the past for India having done absolutely nothing for Palestinians.
 
PakPrinciples said:
Possibly Oman but I can't see Tunisia doing it considering they're lead by coalition government headed by Ennahda.
Tunisia also is not in the Gulf but rather is a North African nation.

PakPrinciples said:
I honestly can't see Indonesia doing this. It would seem suicidal considering a 2017 BBC Poll showed only 9% of their population viewing Israel's influence as positive which was even less than Pakistan at 10%:
BBC World Service Poll
Its a stretch I agree but Indonesia did not join the Turkey-Pakistan-Malaysia-Qatar group (https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/t...-and-qatar-form-troubling-new-alliance-629519). If talks are going ahead between Israel and a large Muslim nation to the east of Pakistan the only real option left is Indonesia.
 
Nobody asked why not Pakistan?

What have Israelis against Pakistan that they insist on world isolation?
 
Kambojaric said:
Tunisia also is not in the Gulf but rather is a North African nation.



Its a stretch I agree but Indonesia did not join the Turkey-Pakistan-Malaysia-Qatar group (https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/t...-and-qatar-form-troubling-new-alliance-629519). If talks are going ahead between Israel and a large Muslim nation to the east of Pakistan the only real option left is Indonesia.
Correct - the article states to the East AND not Gulfie; so most likely Indonesia or Maldives.

time will tell; given the way the Orangutan TiT is swinging, he is likely to burn anything he touches - Kuchy is doing overtime to ensure TiT business ventures are guaranteed.
 
Israeli Minister Clarifies Whether Pakistan is Recognizing Israel or Not

Posted 8 mins ago



The Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation, Ofir Akunis, has denied the news report which alleged that Pakistan has recognized the State of Israel.

While speaking to an Israeli TV channel, Akunis revealed that Israel was working towards formalizing its ties with a fifth Muslim country during American President Donald Trump’s term but that the country in question is not Pakistan.


Akunis said, “There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalization of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord — a peace accord”.


The Israeli minister declined to name the country but did reveal that there are two possible candidates, one of which is in the Gulf. He did clarify that it is not the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which leaves Oman as a possible candidate.



The other country is further to the east, and it is a “Muslim country that is not small”, indicating that it is not Pakistan.



Pakistan has categorically rejected baseless speculations regarding the possibility of it recognizing the State of Israel on multiple occasions.


The Foreign Office said, “The Prime Minister has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue satisfactory to the Palestinian people is found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel”.

Morpheus said:
The other country is further to the east, and it is a “Muslim country that is not small”, indicating that it is not Pakistan.
How does that indicate that it's not Pakistan? Pakistan is hardly 'small'...
 
