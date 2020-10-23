Rapprochement with Pakistan not on cards: Israel

Possibly Oman but I can't see Tunisia doing it considering they're lead by coalition government headed by Ennahda.I honestly can't see Indonesia doing this. It would seem suicidal considering a 2017 BBC Poll showed only 9% of their population viewing Israel's influence as positive which was even less than Pakistan at 10%:Then again Turkey also views Israel largely negatively but they do recognize them though to be fair this was done under a dictatorship back in 1949 not under a representative government.I can't see Malaysia recognizing Israel either but then again it is a constitutional monarchy where, unlike Canada, the monarchy still has a lot of power and they're not the best Muslims. However with average Malays having an increasingly negative view of the monarchy and the popularity of Matahir among ethnic Malays and his views I wouldn't think they'd be willing to accept Israel either but then again they've allowed non-Malay Muslims to have citizenship that has completely destroyed their demographics.I know the articles are suggesting a "big" Asian country that isn't Pakistan but the ONLY country I can think would do this isOne major reason is that the Maldives is one of a few Muslim majority nations that awarded Modi their highest state award like UAE and Bahrain who went on to recognize Israel while Arab nationalist Mahmoud Abbas whose sold out the Palestinian peoples has also awarded Modi in the past for India having done absolutely nothing for Palestinians.