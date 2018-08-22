Raphael will date the range of spike missiles to be launched from combat helicopters

טילי הספייק לשיגור ממסוקי הקרב ישתדרגו דגם NLOS המשוגר ממסוקי אפאצ'י של צבא ארה"ב יוארך מטווח של 32 ל-50 ק"מ. בעבר הותאם הטיל גם למסוקי קרב של חיל האוויר הישראלי ופרסומים זרים ייחסו לו פגיעות בסוריה

Raphael will date the range of spike missiles to be launched from combat helicoptersThe range of the model launched from US Army Apache helicopters will be extended from 32 to 50 kilometers and will allow them to evade enemy detection and defense systems.Shay LeviPZM| Posted 21/10/21 11:57210printingCommentsThe helicopter and the missile (Photo: U.S. Air Force)The helicopter and the missile hit Photo: U.S. Air ForceThe Israeli company Rafael is working to extend the range of one of its successful missiles, the Spike NLOS. According to reports from the US, as part of a joint development to adapt the missiles to the Apache AH-64 helicopters of the US military, the missile range will increase from about 25 km today to 50 km.Last March, the U.S. military approved the launch of the NLOS Spike as a long-range precision missile for its Apache helicopters, after an experiment was conducted in which a missile fired from a helicopter hit a target at a range of 32 km.This is a significant development because the "Hellfire" missiles currently used by the US military reach a range of only 4-5 km, while most of the existing missiles reach a maximum range of about 10 km.The U.S. military, like others in the world, operates missiles of this type when flying very close to the ground, which protects them from radars and anti-aircraft missiles, such as the Russian S-1 armored system. Faced with the Russian and Chinese threat, the Americans were looking for a long-range missile at low costs but high quality - and opted for Rafael's spike.Americans are not alone. In Israel, too, the Spike missiles were adapted to the Apache helicopters of the 113th and 190th Squadrons in the Air Force. In fact, 25 years ago, Air Force Cobra helicopters were armed with spike missiles, and years later they were also adapted for Apache helicopters.This was kept secret for many years and was revealed about two years ago, after other model spike missiles were also adapted for Air Force missiles. According to foreign publications, these missiles were used to carry out many targeted assassinations and attack targets in Syria.The Spike missile, whose range will be extended, the Americans intend to launch, if necessary, from a height of 5,000 feet, among other things, which will force them to change the mode of operation. According to reports from the US, at some point in the mission the helicopter will rise to a height from its hiding place, while ascending it will launch the missile at the appropriate height and then, "dive" back into the lane between hiding places.A source in Raphael USA explained: "Our advantage is that the crew is not under threat, or that the threat is significantly reduced, even in the dangerous parts of the mission, even when flying high."