Rape victim should've been more careful, taken safer route: CCPO Lahore

The affected woman departed for Gujranwala at 12:30 AM.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh Thursday said while speaking exclusively to Dunya News that the culprits involved in motorway rape incident will be arrested within 48 hours.

The CCPO noted that the affected family departed Defence Area of Lahore after midnight and took Motorway route instead of GT Road, that too without adequate fuel.

“The woman called her brother instead of police and her brother telephoned the motorway police at 130 to send a police mobile.

“There are three villages within the five kilometer radius of the incident spot. The suspects broke the glass window of the victim’s car. Blood samples have been taken from the glass. Latest technology of rural and urban police is being used in the investigation.”

Umar Sheikh told that 15 suspects have been detained so far.

Twenty teams have been formed under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Investigation to probe the rape incident. The teams have collected evidence from the crime scene while case has also been registered against two suspects.
 
