Rape Survivor Tied, Paraded With Her Attacker In Madhya Pradesh Shocker

Dec 20, 2019
The clip shows the young girl - tied with ropes - being paraded with accused as some men walking around them chant slogans.

Cops came to the rescue of the 16-year-old girl when she was being paraded.

Bhopal/ New Delhi:
In an appalling incident that shows sheer insensitivity against sex assault survivors, a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in a tribal-dominated village in Madhya Pradesh, was seen being paraded with the accused on Sunday. A disturbing video shows them both tied with ropes as people around chant slogans. Six people, including the accused, have been arrested, police said, after the clip triggered shock and outrage.

The clip shows the young girl being paraded with the accused as some men walking around them chant- "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Long Live Mother India)". They were paraded after they were beaten up. The incident was reported from tribal-dominated Alirajpur district, about 400 km from state capital Bhopal.

Reports said the rape survivor's family members were among those who forced her to walk with the accused to shame her.

Cops came to the rescue of the girl when she was being paraded. Police officer Dilip Singh Bilwal said two cases have been filed.

"One of the cases was filed against the 21-year-old man who is accused of rape. Another FIR (first information report) was filed against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The case against the accused has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the case against family members of the survivors, sections 294 (Obscene act in public places), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the IPC have been added, police said.

The worst shithole in world gets even worse, no wonder Indians are trying to escape from the shithole like rats abandoning a sinking ship.

What a disgusting places India is, 18 rapes a minute are committed in this shithole called India.
 
May 14, 2020
Beyond belief. Yet some Indians come on here suggesting India is a paradise on earth. It’s a hell hole and I wake up daily thanking Jinnah for creating Pakistan.
 
Rape and then Bharat Mata ki Jay..... Mata and rape... Hand in Hand....
India walon kia bna rahy ho India ka.
 
Wow and there is not a single human amongst the crowd to have some sense. Whats the fault of the victim? Did she ask him to rape??
Indians have small brains and are extremely stupid and have a strong herd mentality. They will do whatever the crowd is doing.
 
No wonder Indians are always posing as Whites or other nationalities online although comically failing each time.
 
The hell??? What exactly is the poor girl shamed for??? Had she consented to the act, nobody would have learnt about it. This is so sad. I know this girl must have asked herself if those people truly are her own family. Damn!
 
Doesn't make any sense, unless it was a cse of Zina bil Raza and not zina bil jabar
 
