The clip shows the young girl - tied with ropes - being paraded with accused as some men walking around them chant slogans.

Rape Survivor Tied, Paraded With Her Attacker In Madhya Pradesh Shocker In an appalling incident that shows sheer insensitivity against sex assault survivors, a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in a tribal-dominated village in Madhya Pradesh, was seen being paraded with the accused on Sunday.

Cops came to the rescue of the 16-year-old girl when she was being paraded.The clip shows the young girl being paraded with the accused as some men walking around them chant- "(Long Live Mother India)". They were paraded after they were beaten up. The incident was reported from tribal-dominated Alirajpur district, about 400 km from state capital Bhopal.Reports said the rape survivor's family members were among those who forced her to walk with the accused to shame her.Cops came to the rescue of the girl when she was being paraded. Police officer Dilip Singh Bilwal said two cases have been filed."One of the cases was filed against the 21-year-old man who is accused of rape. Another FIR (first information report) was filed against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.The case against the accused has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.In the case against family members of the survivors, sections 294 (Obscene act in public places), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the IPC have been added, police said.The worst shithole in world gets even worse, no wonder Indians are trying to escape from the shithole like rats abandoning a sinking ship.What a disgusting places India is, 18 rapes a minute are committed in this shithole called India.