“We were around 2,500 – with both young boys and old men. Most of us were armed with nothing more than swords, knives, staffs, and rods,” narrated Siddique. “Our attackers were more than thrice our number – 15,000 at least – armed with firearms, including rifles and automatic sten guns and Tommy guns. Their onslaught was unstoppable.”

“The Mukti Bahini hooligans plundered and pillaged our houses, killing men, women, and children at random. When they entered the house we were hiding at, they demanded money and jewelry at gunpoint,” she recalled.

Sohaila Khatoon, Muhammad Aseeruddin’s wife, was among the few fortunate women of Jham Jham Pur who were reunited with surviving members of their families after the Pakistan Army reclaimed the revolt-ridden areas in mid-April. Tears rolled down her eyes when she recalled what happened to the prisoners at Narail Jail.

“The Mukti Bahini men picked up the young and beautiful women among the prisoners and stripped them in front of their close relatives. There were probably around 100 such girls and newly married women who were continually disgraced and raped during four days they were kept at the prison.”

“We were being moved to an unknown destination. The launches were stopped at a ghat in the morning and we were given ‘gur and murri’ as breakfast. Throughout the journey, our captors kept raping, groping and molesting the women.”



Sohaila said some of these women jumped into the water to put an end to their life, but the men who stood guard at the launches, jumped after them to bring them back on board and disgrace them even more.