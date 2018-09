Meanwhile in other parts of India.After a recent incident of honour killing in West Bengal where a Muslim woman was brutally killed by her father & brother for being in a romantic relationship with a Hindu man, another shocking incident has come to light. A Muslim woman married to a Hindu man was lured to her parents’ house and her unborn child was forcefully aborted by her parents and relatives.2 years ago, a Muslim girlfrom Murshidabad district of West Bengal eloped with a Hindu boy Astik Muni & tied the knot. But Chandni Khatun’s parents and relatives could not tolerate the incident & they exacted a terrible revenge by killing their own daughter’s fetus, Bengali news outlet Zee 24 Ghanta has reported.A few days ago, Chandni Khatun received a phone call from her parents’ home that her brother had sustained an accident. Hearing this, she rushed there. But she had been lied to – her relatives kept her captive and forcefully aborted her unborn child.Somehow she managed to run away and return to her in-laws home. Now she is panic-stricken & fearful for her self & husband’s lives. The couple have informed police about the matter and asked for protection. But what, if any, action police would take is questionable since just 2 months back, West Bengal police had advised a Hindu man-Muslim woman couple to leave the state after they started receiving threats from the woman’s family.In Chandni Khatun’s home district of Murshidabad, Muslims constitue the majority at 66%, while Hindus are 33% of the population.